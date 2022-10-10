Racism in Premier League? Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson under scanner for Gabriel Magalhães clash

Arsenal scored a thrilling win at home to Liverpool as they extended their stay at the top of the Premier League with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

In a tense affair at the Emirates Stadium in north London, things boiled over in the second half when Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães was furious with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson over something the latter had said.

Both sets of players congregated as Magalhães was visibly angry and had to be restrained by teammates and referee Michael Oliver. Oliver then headed over to the touchline to speak to both managers regarding what had just happened.

While there has been no official word on what happened between the pair, social media users claim that Henderson made a "racially aggravated" comment against the Brazilian defender.

When asked during the post-match comments, managers Jürgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta refused to comment on what happened and elaborate on what the referee said to them during the game.

Klopp quipped, "Because I think I am not allowed", while Arteta said, "An incident that happened that whatever happens on the pitch stays on the pitch."

The English Football Association (FA) confirmed that it has launched an investigation regarding the second-half melee and that they are reviewing the same with the match officials.

"We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident," an FA spokesperson was quoted as saying on Sunday evening.

Arsenal sit pretty at the top

Two goals from Bukayo Saka and a first-minute strike from Gabriel Martinelli helped the Gunners edge out Liverpool in a 50-goal thriller.

Martinelli scored only after 58 seconds as Arsenal got off to a flying start. Darwin Núñez pulled the visiting side back to level terms in the 34th minute. However, Saka restored the lead with the last kick of the first half before Liverpool substitute Roberto Firmino tied things in the 53rd minute.

Midway through the second half, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara was penalised for a tackle on Gabriel Jesus in his own penalty box and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Saka stepped up and duly dispatched the penalty to give Arsenal a well-fought 3-2 win.

With this win, Arteta's Arsenal side are on 24 points from nine matches. They sit at the top of the Premier League table, just one point ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in 10th spot with 10 points from eight matches.

This is the first time since 2016 that Arsenal has occupied the top spot after nine matches of a Premier League season.

Will the Gunners still be at the top come May 2023? Only time will tell!