Tokyo Olympics | PV Sindhu beats Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13; enters quarterfinals

In the quarterfinal, PV Sindhu will face the winner of the match between Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and South Korea's Kim Gaeun.

PTI
July 29, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST
File image: PV Sindhu

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals after beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in straight games at the Tokyo Olympics badminton competition on July 29.

The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, notched up a 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match.

Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and South Korea's Kim Gaeun. On July 28, Sindhu had defeated world No. 34 Hong Kong's NY Cheung 21-9 21-16 to top Group J.

Follow LIVE updates of the Tokyo Olympics here

Sindhu is the lone Indian badminton hope left in fray after B Sai Praneeth's maiden Olympic campaign ended in agony in the men's competition. He went down in straight games to Mark Caljouw of Netherlands for his second defeat in Group D.

On July 27, the men's doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy suffered a heartbreak after failing to make the quarterfinals despite winning two matches in their group.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics here
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Current Affairs #PV Sindhu #Sports
first published: Jul 29, 2021 07:29 am

