PV Sindhu to bag two brand deals, endorsement fees to double after bronze win at Tokyo Olympics

Badminton Women's Singles bronze medallist PV Sindhu poses with her medal at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, in Tokyo, Japan on August 1, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger)

Badminton player PV Sindhu who recently won a bronze in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics is looking at signing more brand deals.

Sindhu who currently is endorsing nine to 10 brands is looking at adding a few more to her endorsement kitty.

"We are in touch with a couple of brands. A lot of categories are taken. N ow there are discussions happening in FMCG, a category which is open for her. There are also discussions revolving around e-vehicles," Tuhin Mishra, MD, and co-founder, Baseline Ventures, a sports marketing company that manages Sindhu's portfolio, told Moneycontrol.

When it comes to the nature of these deals, Mishra said that while it's a mix of digital and endorsement, they mostly focus on endorsement deals.

Sindhu who is now being called a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) is the only Indian woman to have won two medals at the Olympics. And her achievements are also resulting in strong growth in her endorsement fees.

"She just turned 26 so age is on our side. We do see her playing at least for the next four years. Keeping all this in mind and what she has achieved we do see her fees getting doubled," said Mishra.

Sindhu whose endorsement fees had increased by 25-50 percent to Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 2.25 crore after she bagged a gold at the World Badminton Championship in 2019 will now fall in the range of Rs 4-Rs 4.5 crore.

Mishra pointed out that after Sindhu's Rio Olympics win when she had bagged a silver, what has changed is the value they can command which has increased.

"Earlier when we would be doing a Rs 30-Rs 40 lakh deal now the deal sizes are between Rs two to Rs five crore."

He further said, "What has also happened with Sindhu is that her wins are not a flash in the pan. She has kept on churning strong performances and has managed to stay consistent. She won the BWF (Badminton World Federation) medal, she won CWG (Common Wealth Games) medal, Asian games medal. There have been constant performances. Plus, badminton also gets coverage on TV which also helps."

Sindhu's win will also be a gamechanger for non-cricket sports personalities.

"She (Sindhu) has already broken the ceiling in the last four-five years and she would set a benchmark now for athletes on what they command," said Mishra.

He noted that in the last three to four years a lot of brands have come forward and started supporting non-cricket athletes and brands are understanding the value of these athletes.

"At the end of the day, you have to see the performance of the player. If the athlete is performing at the topmost level which also gets highlighted in the media they get recognised. And things are going to get better for them," he added.

When it comes to brands supporting non-athletes, even in times of COVID-19 despite the challenges, brands continued their associations with the athletes.

Last year when the Tokyo Olympics was postponed due to rising cases of coronavirus across the globe, Mishra and his team had to work towards salvaging the existing deals with the athletes.

"I have to give credit to most of the firms because even they were going through a tough time and it is easy to cancel a deal but most of them have stuck around. There were certain deal extensions. But at the end of the day, the brand and athlete worked together and at that time lot of focus was on the digital front."