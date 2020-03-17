App
Sports
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PV Sindhu, Kiren Rijiju take up WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge. What is it?

Prominent Indian sports personalities have already started sharing their video clips for the Safe Hands Challenge, including badminton player PV Sindhu and athlete Hima Das.

Jagyaseni Biswas

As the coronavirus death toll continues to rise across the world, breaching the 7,000 mark on March 17, the importance of sanitation to prevent the spread of diseases has gained new-found importance. Apart from observing extreme measures involving social distancing and self-quarantine, it has been learnt that simple hand washing can go a long way to curing the spread of COVID-19 too.

To raise awareness on the importance of washing or sanitizing one’s hand appropriately, the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a social media challenge dubbed the #SafeHandsChallenge.

Taking to Twitter the WHO first shared a video clip of a two-minute step-by-step guide on how to wash hands with soap properly to prevent contraction of novel coronavirus. The clip was posted on March 13 using the hashtag #SafeHandsChallenge and it urged other people to take up the challenge to help spread the word.

The challenge, thrown by Dr Tedros Adhanom, Director-General, WHO, has already been taken up by several celebrities across the globe. Among the celebrities he had tagged were Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also, but they haven’t posted any video of themselves accepting the challenge yet.

While we are yet to see any enthusiasm from Bollywood, prominent Indian sports personalities have already started sharing their video clips for the Safe Hands Challenge, including badminton player PV Sindhu and athlete Hima Das. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has also joined the bandwagon, while Sindhu has tagged India cricket team captain Virat Kohli so that he takes up the #SafeHands challenge.




First Published on Mar 17, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Indian badminton player PV Sindhu #World Health Organization (WHO)

