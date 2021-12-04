MARKET NEWS

PV Sindhu enters final of BWF World Tour Finals, beats Akane Yamaguchi in semis

Reigning world champion and the two time Olympic medallist beat Yamaguchi 21-15 15-21 21-19 in a thrilling match.

PTI
December 04, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
PV Sindhu | Representative Image

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu entered the summit clash of BWF World Tour Finals with a hard fought win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals here on Saturday. Reigning world champion and the two time Olympic medallist beat Yamaguchi 21-15 15-21 21-19 in a thrilling match.

It will be Sindhu's third final appearance in the season-ending tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat. The world number 7 Indian had come into the match with an overall head-to-head win-loss record of 12-8 against the world number three Japanese.

ALSO READ: Padma Awards 2021: Sushma Swaraj, PV Sindhu, Kangana Ranaut among 119 recipients

Sindhu has been in fine form after picking up a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. She had reached the semifinals in her last three events — French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open — before coming into the BWF World Tour Finals. She had finished runner-up in the Swiss Open in March. .

 
Tags: #Akane Yamaguchi #BWF World Tour Finals #P V Sindhu #World Tour Finals 2021
first published: Dec 4, 2021 04:43 pm

