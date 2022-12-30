 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Pursuing Pelé: My story of the legend

Sundeep Khanna
Dec 30, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

With the ball at his feet, Pelé, who passed away yesterday, wove magic on the field. The debate on who's the GOAT was settled long before current contestants even entered the fray. Instead of mourning, just imagine a Maradona's XI vs Pelé's XI, a match made in heaven.

Pelé. (Photo: Twitter)

In 1977, I was still in my teens, still too young to give up on the dream of being a footballer and still living with the hope that one day the genius who had fired the footballing dreams of a million boys and girls across the world, would make a miraculous entry into my life. Till then, all I had seen of Pelé was his grainy pictures in newspapers and magazines. Despite that, I knew everything about his life, including his childhood spent in poverty with a father whose own soccer career was brought to an end by a fractured leg. He wasn’t quite my age when he scored a goal, his very first in a major game, against Brazilian club powerhouse Corinthians FC which that year won the Campeonato Paulista, the top professional football league in São Paulo.

His later exploits with the national team were well-known to every Calcuttan of that era and when news broke that the man would be coming to the City of Joy with New York Cosmos Club for a friendly against local club Mohun Bagan, it was as if the whole city was waiting to get a glimpse of him. I was lucky. Through a friendly source at the airport, we managed to bag the most prized seats in the house — atop a trolley on the tarmac just metres away from where the plane carrying Pelé and his teammates would land.

With the benefit of hindsight it was a bit of a fiasco. Pele’s plane landed in the middle of the night and we barely caught a glimpse of that famous hand waving before he was whisked away to his hotel, avoiding the usual route from the airport in an effort to avoid the thousands of people who had thronged the streets merely to watch him go past.

It was the reverence reserved for the gods. But who’s to say he wasn’t one.

Years later I did meet him, at a media event where he was one of the many celebrity guests. As he was trotted out on a wheelchair into the hall full of the city’s elite, it wasn’t a pretty sight. This was the lion in winter brought out as spectacle for the suits and the ladies in their fineries. Pelé belonged to the world of urchins and underdogs, because the story of his life was of the boy who polished shoes as a child to supplement the family income and played the game for the sheer love of it. The adulation and the riches just followed like obliging vassals.

And now he is gone. Snatched away by cancer at 82.