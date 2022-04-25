Punjab thwart Chennai to win by 11 runs as Dhawan duo shine

Himachal Pradesh’s Rishi Dhawan emerged an unlikely hero for Punjab Kings in the first IPL match he played in nearly six years. The 32-year-old right-arm medium-pacer, bowling with a transparent face shield that is made popular by the NBA stars in the US to protect their face and nose from being hit, had to defend 27 off the last over against Chennai Super Kings.

Dhawan, who was wearing the protective face shield as a precaution following a surgery for a nose injury sustained in the domestic national tournament earlier in the year, had Mahendra Singh Dhoni to bowl to. The first ball of the 20th over was swung by the ‘eternal finisher’ the game has seen for a six. CSK was still in the chase. After a wide and a dot ball that Dhoni played back to the bowler, the right-armer dismissed Dhoni off the third ball. Dhoni, who in an attempt to pick a six at the mid-wicket region, got the toe end of the bat and found Jonny Bairstow at wide long-on. With Dhoni gone and CSK needing 20 in three deliveries, the match was in PBKS’ hands. Dhawan gave away only 15 runs in that over to signal PBKS’ 11-run victory.

Replying to PBKS’ more-than-enough 187 for four, CSK finished with 176 for six. CSK were kept in the chase by a 36-year-old Ambati Rayudu. His quick-fire 78 off just 39 balls with seven fours and six sixes gave CSK an outside chance. However, his dismissal in the 18th over brought PBKS back in the game.

Earlier, it was the other Dhawan who was responsible in PBKS posting a winning total. Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 88 formed the backbone of PBKS’ fourth win in eight matches, pushing them to sixth in the points table. CSK’s sixth loss in eight matches kept them at ninth.

Having lost yet another toss, PBKS were sent in by CSK despite the fact that the previous four matches that were played at this venue saw teams successfully defending totals. Including the one just the previous day when Lucknow Super Giants got the better of Mumbai Indians by 36 runs.

Batting on the same Wankhede surface as that of the LSG-MI match, it was not easy to score runs. The pitch was on the slower side and assisted the spinners early on. CSK captain Jadeja used four overs of spin in the Power Play to keep the PBKS openers silent.

Those four overs cost CSK only 26 runs and also saw the downfall of Agarwal, who in his anxiety to accelerate the scoring, hit off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana straight to Shivam Dube at backward point in the last Power Play over.

What followed for the next hour and 20 minutes was an exhibition of fine batting by senior batsman Shikhar, guarding his wicket and showing the importance of staying at the crease and accumulating runs, batting till the end. The left-hander showed the way to score runs on a not-so-batting-friendly surface and took time to play his shots.

Initially happy to assess the pitch and working his way up by taking singles and twos, Dhawan did try to go aerial on more than one occasion, managing to clear the infield but not the boundary inside the Power Play.

Dhawan’s first attacking shot, a slog sweep off Theekshana in the sixth over of the innings fetched him six runs, the same over that saw Agarwal dismissed. In the company of another left-hander, the recalled Sri Lankan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhawan added 110 runs in 71 balls for the second wicket.

Rajapaksa, who is known to strike powerfully and at a quick rate, was shaky to start with. He had two ‘lives’ as CSK continued to drop outfield catches in this IPL. When on one, Rajapaksa was dropped by Ruturaj Gaikwad running from long leg and again on five when Mitchell Santner parried one over the boundary at deep mid-wicket. The bowler to suffer on both the occasions was CSK captain Jadeja.

However, no more catches went abegging thereafter, but CSK had to wait till the 18th over when Rajapaksa was finally caught, skying Dwayne Bravo to cover for Dube to hold his second catch of the evening. Liam Livingstone's 7-ball 19 in the end gave PBKS total the lift that was eventually beyond CSK's reach.