Punjab Kings hand Mumbai their fifth straight loss in high-scoring thriller

In a match that swung both ways till the last over, Punjab Kings kept their cool when it mattered most to register their third win in five matches in Pune on Wednesday.

Defending a healthy 198 for five, they restricted Mumbai Indians to 186 for nine to win by 12 runs and in the process gave MI their fifth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022.

It was MI’s joint worst start to the IPL, losing all their first five matches, an embarrassment that they earlier faced in 2014 when the first phase of IPL was held in the UAE.

Faced with a target that was achievable on the pitch, MI were off to a bright start. Captain Rohit Sharma provided what they needed, playing some delightful strokes like going on one knee and scooping medium-pacer Vaibhav Arora for six over long leg while driving Kagiso Rabada for a four and six in the cover region. He also had some thick edges flying to the boundary.

However, in continuing with his aggression, Sharma fell for 28, checking his pull against Rabada in the fourth over and top-edging to short fine leg for Arora to take a fine catch. In the next over off Arora, opener Ishan Kishan edged behind to leave MI in doldrums at 32 for two.

Then came the two talented youngsters, 18-year-old Dewald Brevis (49, 25b, 4x4, 5x6) of South Africa and 19-year-old Tilak Verma (36, 20b, 3x3, 2x6) from Hyderabad. They shared 84 in just 6.5 overs for the third wicket to keep MI afloat. However, Brevis dismissal and a couple of run outs left Suryakumar Yadav to do singlehandedly in the end. Yadav took the match deep but his dismissal in the penultimate over for 43 spelt curtains for MI.

Earlier, Punjab Kings did well to finish within two short of 200 after being asked to bat first by Rohit. PBKS total, their second highest in five matches this season, was possible thanks to contrasting maiden half-centuries of the season from centuries from openers, captain Mayank Agarwal (52, 32b, 6x4, 2x6) and Shikhar Dhawan (70, 50b, 5x4, 3x6) and their 97-run opening partnership and a late-order quick 30 not out (15b, 2x4, 2x6) by Jitesh Sharma, the ‘finisher’ from Vidarbha who has done his reputation no harm.

For the kind of start they got, their highest opening partnership this season, PBKS ought to have finished with much more but for some tidy bowling in the middle session by MI in which left-arm quick Jaydev Unadkat removed Jonny Bairstow and the six-hitter Liam Livingstone was sent back by a brilliant yorker from Jasprit Bumrah, the wickets falling in the 13th and 14th overs, respectively.

It was a case of PBKS starting well, reaching a healthy 65 without loss in Power Play, and finishing well, accumulating 59 runs in the last four, with MI bowlers including Bumrah, Unadkat and Tymal Mills not bowling as much boundary deliveries as PBKS would have liked in the middle overs.

Agarwal was the aggressor among the two openers. Burdened with not being in fine nick in his previous three innings after starting with 32 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the PBKS captain straightaway started to attack. Agarwal was severe on Murugan Ashwin, taking 17 runs including two fours and a six on the off side in the leg-spinner’s first over inside Power Play. Dhawan took over the responsibility of anchoring the innings, though he survived on 27 and 44 with catches going abegging, He tried to accelerate after reaching his 45th IPL fifty but fell to a catch in the deep.

Jitesh Sharma finished what Dhawan set out to do, dominating the 46-run fifth wicket partnership in 2.4 overs with Shahrukh Khan. Jitesh scored two fours and two sixes in one Unadkat over, the 18th of the innings, which yielded 23 runs.