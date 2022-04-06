Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal on why he turned investor, shares his mantra

Cricketer Mayank Agarwal, who has the record of making the highest score by an Indian cricketer on Test debut in Australia, has began a new innings as an investor in Fullife Healthcare, parent of sports nutrition brand Fast&Up.

"The athlete-investor space is very common among successful professional athletes in the US and it was something I was keen to explore,” Agarwal, captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings, said.

“My business team and I have been studying and researching global best practices on athlete investments in other markets and we have been exploring the right way to go about it in India," he added.

Fullife Healthcare offers pharmaceutical and over-the- counter products, focusing on areas like active living and women’s health. It has two direct-to-consumer brands -- Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, a skin and hair supplement.

Investor innings

Agarwal said he had been using Fast&Up products to enhance his on-field performance since the early days of his international career.

"I first started using the Fast&Up sports nutrition products during the 2017-18 first-class cricket season. This was when I had incorporated distance running into my training programs which became crucial in my performance that year," he said.

"As I've had a very long-term organic relationship with Fast&Up, investing in their parent company Fullife Healthcare was a logical next step in my association with the brand," said Agarwal, who did not disclose the amount he invested in the brand.

Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO & co-founder of Fast&Up, said that since its launch in 2015, a majority of its customers have been sportspeople, especially cricketers.

"Mayank has been one of our first customers, even before the days he used to play for India. So, that relationship goes a long way, which has led him to finally be a part of the investment cap table."

Adding value

Any investment or saving is part of an individual's financial education, Agarwal said of his debut investment.

"Rather than looking at it as just a post-career saving, it's crucial to add value to the athletic and sporting ecosystem during an athlete's journey," he said.

The Bengaluru-based cricketer has been the brand ambassador for Fast&Up for a few years. He decided to invest in the company to develop a long-term plan with the team.

"This investment is strategic and more than monetary returns, I will look to work closely with the team on their sports nutrition development and add value with my experience as a professional athlete," he said.

Venugopal, who said the company has been growing 50 percent year-on-year, saw the brand really take off in COVID-19 times.

Apart from Agarwal, investors in the brand include Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his team from Rare Enterprises; Sixth Sense and Kotak.

"Recently, we have finished a beneficial seed round with Morgan Stanley. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan-- Fast&Up’s Good Vibes Officer -- has also invested in the brand," Venugopal said, without disclosing the amount Dhawan invested.

Ask Agarwal about his investment mantra, and he says: "It is important for me to look at the overall strategic objective of the company. Also, as a team we have a robust corporate legal evaluation process and extensive financial due diligence before I look at investing."

Interest in startups

Is the cricketer planning to invest in more companies? Agarwal said: "While my principles and value system is to invest in a company or product that I use myself and truly believe in, I am also open to investing in opportunities outside of sports. I have a team in place who I work very closely with on evaluating start-ups."

Startups have been gaining the attention of celebrity cricketers.

Virat Kohli co-owns fashion brand Wrogn; he bought a 30 percent stake in gym and fitness centre chain Chisel in 2015. MS Dhoni has invested in digital ledger Khatabook and Shikhar Dhawan bought a stake in Sarva, a yoga studio chain, in 2020. In the same year, former Test player Ajinkya Rahane invested in two startups -- agri-tech company MeraKisan and Hudle, a digital platform for sports enthusiasts.