Punjab bowlers cripple Gujarat to hand them their second loss of the season

Sitting pretty with 16 points and with one foot already on the Play Offs, Gujarat Titans tried their hand at batting first against Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. It was the same venue where they won two matches defending – against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders – though the totals were much more than what they posted on Tuesday.

However, their 143 for eight on Tuesday was just not enough as PBKS made light work of the target and romped home by eight wickets and with four full overs to spare. PBKS’ win, ending Titans' five-match winning streak, took them to fifth in the points table with 10 points and kept alive their chances of making the Play Offs.

Shikhar Dhawan continued his fine form for PBKS by scoring 62 not out (53b, 8x4, 1x6), his third fifty in this edition, and shared 87 in 59 balls for the second wicket with Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40, 28 balls, 5x4, 1x6) to register a much-needed victory for PBKS. The winning hits for PBKS came from Liam Livingstone (30 not out, 10 balls, 2x4, 3x6), who smashed three consecutive sixes and two fours in the 16th over sent down by Md Shami to hasten the victory and help improve their Net Run Rate.

As Titans have shown in this league, they have been successful chasers, taking the match deep down to the last over. Five of their six wins from chasing have been in the 20th over, finishing them in thrilling fashions.

Going by their performance on Tuesday, on a pitch that had even covering of grass and where the ball was expected to come nicely on to the bat, credit goes to Punjab Kings for their disciplined bowling, led by Kagiso Rabada, keeping it tight and cutting down the boundary shots.

Titans were kept quiet first by the PBKS medium-pacers Sandeep Sharma and Rabada in the Power Play that the table toppers could not get going with their big hits. They managed only two sixes in their entire innings – opener Wriddhiman Saha over wide long-on off Rabada in the fourth over and top-scorer Sai Sudharsan in the same direction off Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over.

It had nothing to do with the Titans’ inability to clear the boundary. It was more the PBKS bowlers’ tight lengths, not giving easy hits, led by Rabada, whose four for 33 took him to joint second highest among leading wicket takers with 17.

Titans’ opener Shubman Gill (9) failed to get going yet again. Opening his account with a flick for four off Rabada indicated that he was putting behind his series of low scores. It was against PBKS in their earlier meeting at Brabourne Stadium last month that Gill scored his highest IPL score (96). After a lucky inside edge for four, he ran himself out in the innings’ third over for nine.

He took off for a non-existent single and was run out by a pick-up and throw from cover by Rishi Dhawan, the direct hit catching the batsman short at the non-striker’s end. Saha (21) made use of the field restrictions and went over the top but in his over-anxiety to do it repeatedly led to his downfall, Mayank Agarwal running backwards from mid-off to hold on to a skier off Rabada.

Titans lost their captain Hardik Pandya (1) and David ‘Killer’ Miller (11) cheaply, the former consumed by a beautiful outswinger, getting the outside edge en route to wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma while Miller failed to clear the long-off boundary and gave his compatriot Rabada a simple catch off slow bowler Liam Livingstone.

Suddenly, it seemed like the boundaries were longer, especially the square ones while PBKS had the fielders to cut the straighter ones. Twenty-year-old Tamil Nadu left-hander, Sudharsan (65 not out, 50 balls, 5x4, 1x6), playing his fourth IPL match, held the Titans innings together, trying to pick the boundary majorly on the on-side. He scored a majority of the runs in the fifth wicket stand worth 45 with Rahul Tewatia, whose contribution was only 11 without a single boundary.