Pune couple praised by PM Modi for popularising Mallakhamb in US

Decades ago, in the year 1996, Chinmay Patankar had left Indians gawking in awe as he had performed gravity-defying Mallakhamb moves atop a moving truck in Pune. The man is now credited to having popularised the traditional Indian sports abroad and was recently praised by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

A week ago, during his monthly address to the nation through the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, PM Modi mentioned Chinmay Patankar and praised him and his wife for making Mallakhamb popular internationally. He said: “Nowadays, our traditional sport of Mallakhamb is gaining popularity in several countries. In the United States, when Chinmay Patankar and Pradnya Patankar started to teach Mallakhamb from their home, even they did not think it would become this successful. Today, there are Mallakhamb training centres at several locations in the US and a great number of young persons are enrolling to learn the ancient Indian sport.”

Mallakhamb, a sport that has been practised in India for centuries, requires athletes to strain and use every muscle in their body. A sports form that is somewhat like gymnastics, Mallakhamb helps practitioners develop speed, stamina, and fitness. Chinmay and Pradnya, who are experts in the sport, have won several accolades for their skills already.

Notably, in 2017, Chinmay had performed Mallakhamb in the United Nations, marking the first time the sport was performed at an international platform. He has also performed Mallakhamb at the Statute of Liberty, the Lincoln Center of Performing Arts, the Boston Children Museum, and the famous Times Square. His wife Pradnya is credited to having authored a book on the sport – ‘Mallakhamb Book of Knowledge’.