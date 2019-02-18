App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Puma signs India's Mary Kom as women's training ambassador

Kom, a bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, won her record sixth gold medal at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in November last year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

World amateur boxing champion M.C. Mary Kom has signed a two-year deal with Puma to be their ambassador for women's training in India, the sports brand said on February 18.

Kom, a bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, won her record sixth gold medal at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in November last year. She has been roped in to lead the brand's #DoYou campaign aimed at motivating Indian women.

"Being a woman and a mother I have faced several challenges that I have powered through thanks to my family and team," Kom said in a statement.

"Puma as a brand has always believed in supporting and encouraging women, which made it a perfect fit for me."

Puma India's managing director Abhishek Ganguly hoped the partnership would inspire women across India.

"We are very thrilled to welcome Mary to the Puma family. Having consistently defied all odds to achieve a wide range of records and medals, she is an idol for women all over India."
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Companies #PUMA #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.