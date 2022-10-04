PT Usha's record that still remains unbeaten

PT Usha, India's "track and field queen", retired in 2000 but some of the records she created remain unbeaten to this day.

In 1985, at the sixth Asian Championships in Athletics in Jakarta, Usha clinched five gold medals and one bronze. Two of her gold medals were won within a gap of just half-an-hour.

With the victory Usha established herself as the "star of the continent", the Olympics said.

Recently, the track legend took to Twitter to look back on her milestone.

"37 years ago, I scripted history in the world of athletics by winning 5 Gold & 1 bronze at Jakarta during the 6th Asian Track & Field Meet," she wrote. "A feat that still remains unsurpassed by any male or female athlete."

Her winning spree continued in 1986, with four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games in South Korean capital Seoul.

More medals came: four golds at the 1989 Asian championships and five silver medals at the 1990 Asian Games.

Usha announced her retirement in 1990. But encouraged by her husband V Srinivasan and inspired by Olympic-winning track and field star Evelyn Ashford, she decided to make a comeback.

Next, she participating in the Asian Games in Hiroshima in 1994, winning a silver. This was by followed by four medals at the 1998 Asian Championships.

In two years was the 2000 Sydney Olympics. But a resurfaced knee injury kept her out of the track for nearly four months. She eventually decided to retire.

“I am satisfied with what I have achieved," she said about her retirement. "All what I aimed for, except for the Olympic medal, I achieved. I now want to ensure that one of my students wins one!."

She went on to set up the Usha School of Athletics in , Balussery, Kerala.