Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSG vs Manchester United Champions League preview: Team news, betting odds and telecast time

PSG handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first loss as Man United manager in the first-leg fixture at Old Trafford on February 13.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Manchester United will need to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first-leg as they travel to Paris on March 7 looking to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Paris Saint-Germain will be heavy favourites going into the tie as even one goal for them will mean that United have to score three to qualify.

PSG handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first loss as Man United manager in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on February 13. After a goalless first-half, Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe were on target for the Parisians with both goals assisted by former United midfielder Angel Di Maria. Paul Pogba was sent off for a second booking in that tie which means United will be without their record-signing at the Parc des Princes.

The Red Devils will be forced to go forward in numbers if they want to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition. However, that will leave enough of space for Kylian Mbappe and co. to exploit on the counter. United though should fancy getting on the scoresheet as they’ve looked lethal going forward under Solskjaer. The form of forward Romelu Lukaku who has four goals form his last two games will also provide a further boost in confidence.

PSG will not be taking their 2-0 lead for granted with memories of Barcelona’s famous 4-0 first-leg reversal in 2017 still fresh in their memory. Back then Barcelona scored six goals at the Camp Nou with the game ending 6-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate as the Catalans pulled off the greatest Champions League comeback ever seen.

However, PSG are a different beast this time around and even the absence of Neymar will not reduce their chances of progression as they possess impressive depth in their squad.

Team News

United will be without Pogba, who was sent off in the first-leg. Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial are all expected to miss the game as United face an injury crisis. This will mean that Solskjaer could be forced to look to youngsters Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira along with 52-million-pound signing Fred. Despite being their headline buy of the summer window, Fred has found himself on the fringes of the squad and this tie presents the perfect opportunity for him to seal a starting position.

PSG will continue to miss Neymar, who is ruled out with a metatarsal injury. Edison Cavani missed the first-leg with a hip injury but could feature on the bench after returning to full training. Thoman Meunier will also be back for the French champions after missing the first-leg due to a head injury.

Possible XI:

Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos; Dani Alves, Draxler, Di María; Mbappé

Manchester United (4-4-2): De Gea; Young, Lindelöf, Smalling, Shaw; Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Dalot; Lukaku, Rashford

Players to watch out for:

Romelu Lukaku

manchester united vs newcastle united, romelu lukaku

The Belgian hasn’t been first-choice striker for Solskjaer who has preferred the pace and skill of Rashford to Lukaku’s brute force. However, four goals in his last two league games has seen him promoted up the pecking order and his partnership with Rashford will be vital for United as they look to overcome a 2-0 deficit.

Kylian Mbappe

kylian mbappe PSG

The Frenchman scored the second goal at Old Trafford and since then has gone on to hit the target on seven occasions in his last five games. The United defence will have their work cut out for them and will have to get their positioning spot on to match the pace of the electric Mbappe.

Form Guide: (all competitions – most recent first)

Paris Saint-Germain: W W W W W

Manchester United: L W D W W

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Paris Saint-Germain: 4/9

Manchester United: 13/2

Draw: 4

Where to watch:

The match will be beamed live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network and will begin at 1.30 AM on March 7. Online users can catch the action live on the SonyLIV app.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 06:32 pm

