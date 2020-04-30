App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 10:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions: French League

PSG had a 12-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille when the season was suspended as part of French government's measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus last month.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Paris St Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was ended amid the COVID-19 crisis, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

The LFP also crowned Lorient as Ligue 2 champions in a conference call.

"We have decided there would be two promotions and two relegations", Didier Quillot, the chief executive of the French League, told a news conference. It means Amiens and Toulouse will be relegated and Lorient and Lens will be promoted.

"There might be appeals but our decisions are solid," Quillot added.

Quillot said the LFP had until May 25 to tell UEFA which clubs would be qualified for European competitions.

 

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 10:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #France #Paris St Germain #Sports #World News

