    President Murmu congratulates Indian wrestlers for Commonwealth Games wins

    Indian wrestlers won gold and bronze medals in Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 9.

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated wrestlers Naveen, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Pooja Gehlot for winning medals in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

    "Heartiest congratulations to the very young and immensely talented Naveen for winning gold medal in wrestling at CWG2022. This young man embodies a bold new India earning for itself a larger share of global glory. Well done, Naveen! You have miles to go and earn many accolades," Murmu tweeted. Naveen won gold medal in men's freestyle 74kg category.

    Congratulating Vinesh Phogat, the president said, "Heartiest congratulations and highest appreciation for Vinesh Phogat. She created history by winning third consecutive gold in wrestling at CWG2022. Vinesh enters the Hall of Fame among all-time wrestling greats with this victory. She is an icon inspiring millions, especially girls." Phogat won the women's 53kg gold medal at the Games.

    Murmu also congratulated Ravi Dahiya who won gold in the 57-kg category. "Heartiest congratulations for an exceptional performance by Ravi Kumar Dahiya in winning the gold medal in wrestling CommonwealthGames. Your commanding display and historic win shall be etched in the memory of sports lovers. You have brought glory to India. Keep it up," the president tweeted.

    Also congratulating Pooja Gehlot who won bronze in women's 50-kg event, she said, "Heartiest congratulations to Pooja Gehlot for winning bronze medal in CommonwealthGames. You have overcome major problems to excel at international competitive sports. Our youth, especially girls, should seek inspiration from you.
    Tags: #CWG 2022 #pooja gehlot #President Droupadi Murmu #Ravi Dahiya #Vinesh Phogat
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 07:59 am
