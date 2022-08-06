English
    HomeNewsSports

    President Draupadi Murmu congratulates CWG medal winners Priyanka Goswami, Avinash Sable

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable for winning Commonwealth Games medals in race walking and steeplechase respectively and hoped their feats will inspire millions.

    "Congratulations to Priyanka Goswami for winning silver in race walking at #CommonwealthGames. Becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walking you have opened a new chapter of achievements. Your feat will inspire millions, especially our girls,” the president tweeted.

    Goswami on Saturday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Games in Birmingham.

    "Congratulations to Avinash Sable for winning silver at Steeplechase in #CommonwealthGames. You have been consistently raising your level of performance which is an inspiring aspect of your success. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours,” Murmu said in another tweet.

    Sable won silver medal in men’s 3,000m steeplechase event.
    Tags: #Commonwealth Games #Murmu #Priyanka Goswami
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 05:49 pm
