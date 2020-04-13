App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Premier League season aided to complete as FA offers Wembley to assist with matches; reported by the Times

Football in England has been suspended since March 13 and its return has been made contingent on medical advice and government support.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Players compete in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain (REUTERS)
England's Football Association (FA) has offered Wembley Stadium and St. George's Park, the National Football Centre, as venues to help the Premier League complete the season, the Times has reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

Wembley could host multiple matches on the same day while limiting travel between venues once restrictions are eased, the report, adding that fans were unlikely to be allowed to attend.

"When we know about the length of lockdown and exit mechanisms we can see which options are viable" the source told the Times.

St. George's Park, which has a hotel with 228 guest rooms on site as well as 13 pitches, five of which are floodlit, could be used as a quarantined training centre, the report added.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Sports

