Premier League and ISL renew agreement for football development

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) and Premier League have renewed their 'Mutual Cooperation Agreement'.

According to the agreement, the Premier League and ISL will continue to work together to share knowledge and expertise in all areas of the game including governance, talent development, commercial growth, administration and wider community development.

"The Indian Super League is now forging into next step of our partnership with Premier League. The association over the last six years have been very satisfying for the work we have done in developing Indian football. We would like the two Leagues to further strengthen the tie through the renewed Premier League-ISL partnership to work on youth development, coaching and refereeing aspects," said Nita Ambani, Chairperson and founder of Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation.

The Next Generation Mumbai Cup has seen three Premier League Under 14 sides – Chelsea FC, Manchester United FC and Southampton FC - travel to Mumbai to compete against Under 15 players from Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Reliance Foundation Young Champs. The tournament highlights the commitment from the Premier League to work alongside other football bodies to help assist them in a number of business and delivery areas – including finance, academy and youth football and coaching.

"We are extremely pleased to reaffirm our long-term commitment to developing football in India by signing a new Mutual Cooperation Agreement. Over the past six years, and in partnership with the Hero ISL, we have supported football coaching and development, as well as other areas of the elite side of the game including infrastructure and finance. This new agreement brings with it a new focus, this time on the development of youth football, so we look forward to working in collaboration with our Indian counterparts to enhance this area of the game," said Richard Masters, Chief Executive, Premier League.

