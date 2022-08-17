English
    Postponed Asian Para Games to be held from October 22-28 in 2023

    The prestigious event was scheduled to take place from October 9 to 15 in Hangzhou this year but was suspended in May due to rising cases of the disease in China.

    August 17, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

    The Asian Para Games, which were postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in China, will now be held from October 22 to 28 next year in Hangzhou, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

    The prestigious event was scheduled to take place from October 9 to 15 in Hangzhou this year but was suspended in May due to rising cases of the disease in China.

    "...the 4th edition of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, originally scheduled to be held in October this year, will now be held from October 22 to 28, 2023," Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and HAPGOC said in a statement. "The decision on the new dates came after discussions were held between HAPGOC, National Paralympic Committee of China, the APC and other stakeholders."

    The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had in July announced the new dates for the Asian Games, which will be now held from September 23 to October 8, 2023. This is the second time China will host the Asian Para Games after the successful staging of the first edition at Guangzhou in 2010.
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 03:45 pm
