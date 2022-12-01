 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Portugal looking to avoid Brazil by winning World Cup group

Associated Press
Dec 01, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

If we had to face each other, it would be a game between two great teams, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. But our wish, and Brazil's, is that we meet later on.

Back-to-back wins. Qualification with a game to spare. Cristiano Ronaldo already among the goal scorers. The group stage could hardly have gone any better for Portugal at the World Cup.

There's still one loose end to tie up. Portugal needs a point in its last Group H match against South Korea on Friday to guarantee finishing in first place. That might come with a perk  avoiding Brazil in the last 16.

After the 2-0 win over Uruguay on Sunday, Santos said he wasn't planning to rest too many key players against South Korea. Ronaldo may be an exception.

Three games in nine days could prove to be too much for the 37-year-old striker, who hasn't played significant minutes this season for Manchester United  the English team which recently terminated its contract with Ronaldo after his explosive pre-World Cup interview blasting the club's manager, owners and even his teammates.

Ronaldo missed team training on Wednesday, instead completing a session in the gym, and there's a chance he is saved for the last 16. That would give the likes of Gonçalo Ramos or Andre Silva a rare chance to start up front.