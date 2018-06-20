POR vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Ronaldo-led Portugal look for win against Morocco

HALF-TIME: And the referee blows the whistle for half-time. Portugal's lead remains safe for now. Morocco have been quick to win the ball in mid-field, and have moved it around much better than Portugal. But, they have been unable to create any solid chances in the box despite some lively work by Amrabat and Ziyech on several occasions.

Fernando Santos will be looking to ensure his men maintain a stronger profile in the middle of the park, as they were out-muscled by the Moroccans far too many times. Meanwhile, Geiger will be looking to find a way for his team to be more incisive around the Portuguese penalty box.