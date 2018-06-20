POR vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Ronaldo-led Portugal look for win against Morocco

Live now
Jun 20, 2018 05:04 PM IST
highlights
41' - Yellow card for Benatia. The Moroccan brings down Ronaldo in the middle of the park. This has happened quite a few times now.
5' - Moutinho's cross into the box is met by Cristiano Ronaldo's powerful header. And Portugal get their lead from the first chance Ronaldo takes. He has now scored 4 goals in 5 attempts at this edition of the tournament.
Portugal 1 - 0 Morocco
5' - GOAL!!!!!!!! RONALDO!!!!!
And we are off, Morocco get us underway!!
46' - And we are back with the second half. No changes to report for either side so far.
HALF-TIME: And the referee blows the whistle for half-time. Portugal's lead remains safe for now. Morocco have been quick to win the ball in mid-field, and have moved it around much better than Portugal. But, they have been unable to create any solid chances in the box despite some lively work by Amrabat and Ziyech on several occasions.
Fernando Santos will be looking to ensure his men maintain a stronger profile in the middle of the park, as they were out-muscled by the Moroccans far too many times. Meanwhile, Geiger will be looking to find a way for his team to be more incisive around the Portuguese penalty box.
45+3' - Ziyech's ball in is deflected by Belhanda towards Benatia, who is late in getting to it, and the bal goes out for a goal kick. And Portugal's lead remains safe.
45+2' - Guerrero brings down Ahmadi by the corner flag. Free kick to Morocco. What a surging run that was by Ahmadi.
45' - Belhanda goes down after being accidentally clipped on the head. He is back up and joins the game as 3 minutes are added on.
44' - Once again, Morocco send in a long ball to free up Amrabat, but he is beaten to it by Guerrero. Nonetheless, the Moroccans keep trying to create chances from that side.
40' - CHANCE! Ronaldo lobbed the ball over the Moroccan defense to free Guedes who found himself in space. But the keeper blocked the forward's attempt.
39' - Ziyech, Amrabat, Ahmdai and Bouttaib seem to be bossing Portugal on the edge of the penalty box, but they have been unable to create any concrete chances so far.
37' - Cedric Soares escapes a booking after a high challenge on Bouttaib. It is amazing to see how calmly the Moroccans are moving the ball around and out-muscling the Portugal team in the middle of the park.
35' - Ziyech's free kick goes into the Portuguese penalty box, but Ronaldo's interception lands it safely into Patricio's hands.
34' - Once again, the Moroccan's muscle in and win the ball in the mid-field and immediately try to create an attack. Goal-kick to Portugal however.
33' - Moutinho's corner is brought down by Fonte, but Amrabat clears it. Portugal get it back however, and are now trying to move it about.
32' - Ronaldo shoots into the wall. But the danger isn't clear as Portugal send the ball back in and earn a corner.
31' - Long ball in to Bouttaib, but he is eased by the Portuguese defenders. He stays down, and the Portugal team counter. Joao Mario is brought down outside the Morocco box. Ronaldo steps up to take it.
29' - Once again, Morocco are playing a lot of balls to their right flank, where Amrabat has been having a lively game so far.
28' - Mark Geiger, manager of Morocco is arguing with the 4th official as to why the VAR wasn't consulted for that. But the foul was committed outside the penalty area, and as such, VAR does not apply to it. The foul must be in the penalty area.
26' - Cries for a foul by the Moroccan players as Guerrero brings down Amrabat in the box. But the referee waves it off. Replays show that the Portuguese man had a hand-ful of the Moroccan's short.
25' - Ronaldo is fouled by Benatia in the Portuguese half. Replays show it was a full on stomp by the Moroccan.
23' - Ziyech picks up the ball in mid-field and attempts a grounded shot through a sea of players, which is deflected and easily picked up by Patricio.
20' - Ziyech's corner is headed out by Ronaldo, but then sent back in by Ahmadi. Easy catch for Rui Patricio though.
19' - Moutinho manages to intercept a well worked ball into the Portuguese box and gets fouled by a Moroccan player. Meanwhile, another move by the Moroccans brings a corner.
18'- Boutaib brings the ball down in the Portuguese half, and out-muscles his marker. His pass is picked up by the lively Ziyech, who passes one defender but loses to the next one.
17' - Morocco seem to be playing with high energy, but there is a frantic air about them. Understandable considering the fact that they are now chasing the game. That said, the Portuguese players, despite being muscled out many times, still manage to move the ball more effectively up the pitch.
13' - Ziyech's efforts bring an another corner for Morocco. But it is easily dealt with by Portugal.
12' - Morocco almost score from that corner, but Rui Patricio is quick to keep out Benatia's header.
11' - Amrabat seems to be getting a lot of joy down the right flank and earns a corner for Morocco.
10' - Amrabat and Ziyech manage to move the ball around the Portuguese box, but the cross in to Boussoufa is headed wide.
9' - ALMOST! Ronaldo gets another stab at goal inside the box, after some wonderful work by Guerrero. But the Madrid forward's shot is wide off the far post.
