Jun 20, 2018 05:04 PM IST

POR vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Ronaldo-led Portugal look for win against Morocco

Get all the live updates from the Group B encounter between Portugal and Morocco at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

highlights

  • Jun 20, 06:37 PM (IST)

    46' - And we are back with the second half. No changes to report for either side so far. 

  • Jun 20, 06:22 PM (IST)

    HALF-TIME: And the referee blows the whistle for half-time. Portugal's lead remains safe for now. Morocco have been quick to win the ball in mid-field, and have moved it around much better than Portugal. But, they have been unable to create any solid chances in the box despite some lively work by Amrabat and Ziyech on several occasions. 

    Fernando Santos will be looking to ensure his men maintain a stronger profile in the middle of the park, as they were out-muscled by the Moroccans far too many times. Meanwhile, Geiger will be looking to find a way for his team to be more incisive around the Portuguese penalty box. 

  • Jun 20, 06:18 PM (IST)

    45+3' - Ziyech's ball in is deflected by Belhanda towards Benatia, who is late in getting to it, and the bal goes out for a goal kick. And Portugal's lead remains safe. 

  • Jun 20, 06:17 PM (IST)

    45+2' - Guerrero brings down Ahmadi by the corner flag. Free kick to Morocco. What a surging run that was by Ahmadi. 

  • Jun 20, 06:16 PM (IST)

    45' - Belhanda goes down after being accidentally clipped on the head. He is back up and joins the game as 3 minutes are added on. 

  • Jun 20, 06:15 PM (IST)

    44' - Once again, Morocco send in a long ball to free up Amrabat, but he is beaten to it by Guerrero. Nonetheless, the Moroccans keep trying to create chances from that side. 

  • Jun 20, 06:11 PM (IST)

    41' - Yellow card for Benatia. The Moroccan brings down Ronaldo in the middle of the park. This has happened quite a few times now. 

  • Jun 20, 06:10 PM (IST)

    40' - CHANCE! Ronaldo lobbed the ball over the Moroccan defense to free Guedes who found himself in space. But the keeper blocked the forward's attempt. 

  • Jun 20, 06:09 PM (IST)

    39' - Ziyech, Amrabat, Ahmdai and Bouttaib seem to be bossing Portugal on the edge of the penalty box, but they have been unable to create any concrete chances so far.

  • Jun 20, 06:07 PM (IST)

    37' - Cedric Soares escapes a booking after a high challenge on Bouttaib. It is amazing to see how calmly the Moroccans are moving the ball around and out-muscling the Portugal team in the middle of the park. 

  • Jun 20, 06:06 PM (IST)

    35' - Ziyech's free kick goes into the Portuguese penalty box, but Ronaldo's interception lands it safely into Patricio's hands. 

  • Jun 20, 06:04 PM (IST)

    34' - Once again, the Moroccan's muscle in and win the ball in the mid-field and immediately try to create an attack. Goal-kick to Portugal however. 

  • Jun 20, 06:03 PM (IST)

    33' - Moutinho's corner is brought down by Fonte, but Amrabat clears it. Portugal get it back however, and are now trying to move it about. 

  • Jun 20, 06:02 PM (IST)

    32' - Ronaldo shoots into the wall. But the danger isn't clear as Portugal send the ball back in and earn a  corner. 

  • Jun 20, 06:01 PM (IST)

    31' - Long ball in to Bouttaib, but he is eased by the Portuguese defenders. He stays down, and the Portugal team counter. Joao Mario is brought down outside the Morocco box. Ronaldo steps up to take it. 

  • Jun 20, 05:59 PM (IST)

    29' - Once again, Morocco are playing a lot of balls to their right flank, where Amrabat has been having a lively game so far. 

  • Jun 20, 05:59 PM (IST)

    28' - Mark Geiger, manager of Morocco is arguing with the 4th official as to why the VAR wasn't consulted for that. But the foul was committed outside the penalty area, and as such, VAR does not apply to it. The foul must be in the penalty area. 

  • Jun 20, 05:56 PM (IST)

    26' - Cries for a foul by the Moroccan players as Guerrero brings down Amrabat in the box. But the referee waves it off. Replays show that the Portuguese man had a hand-ful of the Moroccan's short. 

  • Jun 20, 05:55 PM (IST)

    25' - Ronaldo is fouled by Benatia in the Portuguese half. Replays show it was a full on stomp by the Moroccan. 

  • Jun 20, 05:53 PM (IST)

    23' - Ziyech picks up the ball in mid-field and attempts a grounded shot through a sea of players, which is deflected and easily picked up by Patricio. 

  • Jun 20, 05:50 PM (IST)

    20' - Ziyech's corner is headed out by Ronaldo, but then sent back in by Ahmadi. Easy catch for Rui Patricio though. 

  • Jun 20, 05:50 PM (IST)

    19' - Moutinho manages to intercept a well worked ball into the Portuguese box and gets fouled by a Moroccan player. Meanwhile, another move by the Moroccans brings a corner. 

  • Jun 20, 05:49 PM (IST)

    18'- Boutaib brings the ball down in the Portuguese half, and out-muscles his marker. His pass is picked up by the lively Ziyech, who passes one defender but loses to the next one. 

  • Jun 20, 05:47 PM (IST)

    17' - Morocco seem to be playing with high energy, but there is a frantic air about them. Understandable considering the fact that they are now chasing the game. That said, the Portuguese players, despite being muscled out many times, still manage to move the ball more effectively up the pitch. 

  • Jun 20, 05:44 PM (IST)

    13' - Ziyech's efforts bring an another corner for Morocco. But it is easily dealt with by Portugal. 

  • Jun 20, 05:42 PM (IST)

    12' - Morocco almost score from that corner, but Rui Patricio is quick to keep out Benatia's header. 

  • Jun 20, 05:41 PM (IST)

    11' - Amrabat seems to be getting a lot of joy down the right flank and earns a corner for Morocco. 

  • Jun 20, 05:41 PM (IST)

    10' - Amrabat and Ziyech manage to move the ball around the Portuguese box, but the cross in to Boussoufa is headed wide. 

  • Jun 20, 05:39 PM (IST)

    9' - ALMOST! Ronaldo gets another stab at goal inside the box, after some wonderful work by Guerrero. But the Madrid forward's shot is wide off the far post. 

  • Jun 20, 05:36 PM (IST)

    5' - Moutinho's cross into the box is met by Cristiano Ronaldo's powerful header. And Portugal get their lead from the first chance Ronaldo takes. He has now scored 4 goals in 5 attempts at this edition of the tournament. 

    Portugal 1 - 0 Morocco

