App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 20, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

POR vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Ronaldo's early opener knocks out Morocco

Catch all the highlights from the Group B encounter between Portugal and Morocco at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

highlights

  • Jun 20, 07:30 PM (IST)

    This ends our coverage of the game. See you in a while for the next game. 

  • Jun 20, 07:28 PM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: Morocco, despite an energetic, attack-minded performance, have become the first of the unfortunate teams to be kicked out of the World Cup. Ronaldo's 4th minute goal was enough, and all Portugal had to do was hold firm in defence. 

    No doubt, Morocco will be very disappointed despite a hard fought game. But for Portugal this brings up a vital win as they take home all the points. 

  • Jun 20, 07:24 PM (IST)

    90+5' - Morocco goal-kick. This si their last chance to make something happen. But there isn't anymore time!!! The referee has blown the whistle!!!

  • Jun 20, 07:22 PM (IST)

    90+4' - Ronaldo drives the ball forward and earns a corner. Portugal are doing everything to eat up the time. But the Moroccans quickly turn it into a counter.

  • Jun 20, 07:21 PM (IST)

    90+3' - Benatia hits too high once again after the ball comes down to him from that Moroccan free-kick.!!!!

  • Jun 20, 07:20 PM (IST)

    90+2' - Yellow Card for Silva. 

  • Jun 20, 07:20 PM (IST)

    90+1- Pepe goes down rather dramatically from a tap on the shoulder by Benatia. Typical Pepe. Meanwhile, 5 minutes added on. 

  • Jun 20, 07:19 PM (IST)

    90' - Morocco are constantly moving the ball around in the Portuguese half, in an attempt to work something out. Amrabat's pas to Ziyech leads to a deflected shot and a corner. Have Morocco missed the chance?

  • Jun 20, 07:17 PM (IST)

    88' - Substitution for Portugal: Adrien Silva comes on for Moutinho

  • Jun 20, 07:16 PM (IST)

    87' - Portugal are having a hard time getting out of their own half at the moment as the Moroccans are tenacious in applying the press. 

  • Jun 20, 07:14 PM (IST)

    86' - Referee waved off Ronaldo's appeals for VAR. Play continues. 

  • Jun 20, 07:12 PM (IST)

    84' - Ronaldo is brought down at the absolute edge of the Moroccan box. Free kick for Portugal. And Ronaldo himself steps up to take it. He shoots straight at the wall, tries to capitalise on the rebound but is brought down again. 

  • Jun 20, 07:11 PM (IST)

    81' -  Dirar's shot at goal goes too high. Meanwhile, Pepe's accidental hand-ball while trying to defend a corner just escapes scrutiny. 

  • Jun 20, 07:06 PM (IST)

    78' -JUST WIDE!  Another free kick for Morocco, as Moutinho brouthg down Ziyech close to the Portugal box. Benatia's header at the end of the Ziyech's free kick, however, goes just wide.

  • Jun 20, 07:03 PM (IST)

    75' - Substitution for Morocco: Carcela comes on for Belhanda 

  • Jun 20, 07:02 PM (IST)

    74' -  Ziyech on the free kick for Morocco, close to the Portugal box. But it is easily caught by Patricio. 

  • Jun 20, 07:01 PM (IST)

    73' - Ziyech's long ball is just too heavy for Amrabat, who misses the ball at the end of his wonderful run. Ball picked up by Patricio and sent in immediately for a Portugal attack. 

  • Jun 20, 06:59 PM (IST)

    70' - Substitution for Morocco: Kaabi comes on for Bouttaib. 

    Substitution for Portugal: Bruno Fernandes comes on for Joao Mario.

  • Jun 20, 06:56 PM (IST)

    68' - Ziyech goes for the spectacular, but his effort goes high above the cross-bar. 

    On a side note, Morocco have had 52% possession of the ball so far and 12 shots at goal, with 4 on target, while the Potuguese have only had 6 shots in total. 

  • Jun 20, 06:55 PM (IST)

    67' - Free kick for Morocco. Boussoufa is brought down by Guerrero outside the Portugal box. Ziyech steps up to take it. 

  • Jun 20, 06:55 PM (IST)

    65' - Incredibly referee Mark Geiger has still only shown one Yellow Card (Benatia), even as the players continue to bully each other more aggressively. The atmosphere in the stadium is electric. 

  • Jun 20, 06:53 PM (IST)

    63' - Gelsen Martins is brought down after a wonderful turn and dribble. This game has lost none of its scrappiness from the first half as both teams keep throwing in tackles at every attempt at dribbling. Referee waves play on. Meanwhile, shouts for handball against Guedes have also been denied. 

  • Jun 20, 06:51 PM (IST)

    62' - Moutinho takes a free kick for Portugal. Keeper Al Kajoui punches clear. But Morocco get a free kick of their own anyway. 

  • Jun 20, 06:49 PM (IST)

    60' - MISS!! Benatia brings down Boussoufa's free-kick in the Portugal box, and beats his man for a moment. But his shot goes too high. 

  • Jun 20, 06:48 PM (IST)

    59' - Substituition for Portugal - Gelsen Martins comes on for Bernardo Silva. 

  • Jun 20, 06:47 PM (IST)

    58' - Another free kick for Morocco. But it is headed out by Portuguese defense. Despite Moroccan attempts to recycle the ball, a Portuguese counter is on. Amrabat make a wonderful run back to block that move. 

  • Jun 20, 06:46 PM (IST)

    57' - ALMOST!!!! Ziyech's free- kick is headed towards goal by Belhanda, but it is wonderfully kept out by Rui Patricia.

  • Jun 20, 06:44 PM (IST)

    55' - Belhanda shoots!!! But Rui Patricio catches his effort. The Moroccans are beginning to grow as a threat as the game goes on. 

  • Jun 20, 06:43 PM (IST)

    53' - After two well worked moves involving Amrabat, Morocco get a corner. But it amounts to nothing. The African side seem to be more clever and precise with their plays at the start of this second half. 

  • Jun 20, 06:40 PM (IST)

    51' - CHANCE MISSED!!! Ronaldo is set up beautifully by Guedes and Mario after a quickly taken free-kick. But the captain manages to sky the effort spectacularly. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.