POR vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Ronaldo's early opener knocks out Morocco

Jun 20, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
41' - Yellow card for Benatia. The Moroccan brings down Ronaldo in the middle of the park. This has happened quite a few times now.
5' - Moutinho's cross into the box is met by Cristiano Ronaldo's powerful header. And Portugal get their lead from the first chance Ronaldo takes. He has now scored 4 goals in 5 attempts at this edition of the tournament.
Portugal 1 - 0 Morocco
5' - GOAL!!!!!!!! RONALDO!!!!!
And we are off, Morocco get us underway!!
FULL-TIME: Morocco, despite an energetic, attack-minded performance, have become the first of the unfortunate teams to be kicked out of the World Cup. Ronaldo's 4th minute goal was enough, and all Portugal had to do was hold firm in defence.
No doubt, Morocco will be very disappointed despite a hard fought game. But for Portugal this brings up a vital win as they take home all the points.
90+5' - Morocco goal-kick. This si their last chance to make something happen. But there isn't anymore time!!! The referee has blown the whistle!!!
90+4' - Ronaldo drives the ball forward and earns a corner. Portugal are doing everything to eat up the time. But the Moroccans quickly turn it into a counter.
90+3' - Benatia hits too high once again after the ball comes down to him from that Moroccan free-kick.!!!!
90+2' - Yellow Card for Silva.
90+1- Pepe goes down rather dramatically from a tap on the shoulder by Benatia. Typical Pepe. Meanwhile, 5 minutes added on.
90' - Morocco are constantly moving the ball around in the Portuguese half, in an attempt to work something out. Amrabat's pas to Ziyech leads to a deflected shot and a corner. Have Morocco missed the chance?
88' - Substitution for Portugal: Adrien Silva comes on for Moutinho
87' - Portugal are having a hard time getting out of their own half at the moment as the Moroccans are tenacious in applying the press.
86' - Referee waved off Ronaldo's appeals for VAR. Play continues.
84' - Ronaldo is brought down at the absolute edge of the Moroccan box. Free kick for Portugal. And Ronaldo himself steps up to take it. He shoots straight at the wall, tries to capitalise on the rebound but is brought down again.
81' - Dirar's shot at goal goes too high. Meanwhile, Pepe's accidental hand-ball while trying to defend a corner just escapes scrutiny.
78' -JUST WIDE! Another free kick for Morocco, as Moutinho brouthg down Ziyech close to the Portugal box. Benatia's header at the end of the Ziyech's free kick, however, goes just wide.
75' - Substitution for Morocco: Carcela comes on for Belhanda
74' - Ziyech on the free kick for Morocco, close to the Portugal box. But it is easily caught by Patricio.
73' - Ziyech's long ball is just too heavy for Amrabat, who misses the ball at the end of his wonderful run. Ball picked up by Patricio and sent in immediately for a Portugal attack.
70' - Substitution for Morocco: Kaabi comes on for Bouttaib.
Substitution for Portugal: Bruno Fernandes comes on for Joao Mario.
68' - Ziyech goes for the spectacular, but his effort goes high above the cross-bar.
On a side note, Morocco have had 52% possession of the ball so far and 12 shots at goal, with 4 on target, while the Potuguese have only had 6 shots in total.
67' - Free kick for Morocco. Boussoufa is brought down by Guerrero outside the Portugal box. Ziyech steps up to take it.
65' - Incredibly referee Mark Geiger has still only shown one Yellow Card (Benatia), even as the players continue to bully each other more aggressively. The atmosphere in the stadium is electric.
63' - Gelsen Martins is brought down after a wonderful turn and dribble. This game has lost none of its scrappiness from the first half as both teams keep throwing in tackles at every attempt at dribbling. Referee waves play on. Meanwhile, shouts for handball against Guedes have also been denied.
62' - Moutinho takes a free kick for Portugal. Keeper Al Kajoui punches clear. But Morocco get a free kick of their own anyway.
60' - MISS!! Benatia brings down Boussoufa's free-kick in the Portugal box, and beats his man for a moment. But his shot goes too high.
59' - Substituition for Portugal - Gelsen Martins comes on for Bernardo Silva.
58' - Another free kick for Morocco. But it is headed out by Portuguese defense. Despite Moroccan attempts to recycle the ball, a Portuguese counter is on. Amrabat make a wonderful run back to block that move.
57' - ALMOST!!!! Ziyech's free- kick is headed towards goal by Belhanda, but it is wonderfully kept out by Rui Patricia.
55' - Belhanda shoots!!! But Rui Patricio catches his effort. The Moroccans are beginning to grow as a threat as the game goes on.
53' - After two well worked moves involving Amrabat, Morocco get a corner. But it amounts to nothing. The African side seem to be more clever and precise with their plays at the start of this second half.
51' - CHANCE MISSED!!! Ronaldo is set up beautifully by Guedes and Mario after a quickly taken free-kick. But the captain manages to sky the effort spectacularly.