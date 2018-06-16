Por vs Esp FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Ronaldo scores a hat-trick as Portugal and Spain share points

Live now
Jun 16, 2018 01:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Starting 11
That's it from us for tonight. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. We hope to see you again tomorrow as we have four games lined up for you. Check out the entire tournament schedule here.
That result just throws Group B wide open with Iran knowing another win could take them through to the next round. It has been an amazing night of football though with Cristiano Ronaldo entertaining the crowds with a Man of the Match performance.
Full time! It has been nothing short of spectacular here. Ronaldo playing in his fourth World Cup scores a hat trick to deny Spain a victory. Spain who scored two goals in the span of five second half minutes will feel robbed of their two points.
93' Ronaldo is down this time. Not a good sign for Portugal but he shakes it off and gets on with the game. They cannot afford to lose their skipper this early in the competition.
92' Moutinho sends in a beautiful ball over the top and Quaresma controls it well before beating two Spanish players. He pulls the trigger in a dangerous position but a last ditch block denies him a goal.
90' + 4 That's four minutes added on. What more can this game throw up for us now?
87' That was simply stunning! Cristiano Ronaldo gets a hat trick as Portugal draw level this time. He gets the ball to go over the wall and under the cross bar as De Gea can only stand and watch it fly into the top corner of his goal. What a night of football this is turning out to be.
87' Goal! Ronaldo (Portugal) Portugal 3 -3 Spain
85' Free kick! Ronaldo gets the ball on the edge of the area and spins away as Pique comes in late and sends his crashing into the turf. Can the skipper rescue his team here?
84' Substitution Spain: Silva - out ; Vazquez- in
81' That's the last throw of the dice for Portugal as Andre Silva comes on. Meanwhile Aspas finds space at the edge of the box after some intricate passing from Spain but he mishits the shot sending the ball tamely into the hands of Patricio.
80' Substitution Portugal: Guedes - out ; Andre Silva - in
78' Chance! A high ball is played over the top and Ronaldo chases it as De Gea comes charging forward. Ronaldo is first to the ball but he is closed down by both Spain defenders and De Gea. He lifts the ball into space, Quaresma who comes running towards the ball slips and uses his hand to control it. The referee quite rightly blows his whistle and awards a free kick to Spain.
77' So there won't be any hat-trick for Costa then as he is replaced by Aspas.
76' Substitution Spain: Costa - out ; Aspas - in
74' Thiago is immediately in the thick of the action as he shrugs off a challenge from Moutinho and plays in Costa. Costa plays the ball back towards Isco but he's dispossed by Cedric. Good attacking intent from Spain here.
71' It's Portugal on the attack now as Quaresma wins a corner and plays it short, the cross is too deep and Ronaldo keeps the ball in play but Spain clear it out of the danger area.
70' Chance! Alba is released down the left by Silva and he sends in a low cross towards Costa. The Spanish striker is first to the ball but he cannot get his foot around the ball as he drags it well wide of the goal.
69' Substitution Portugal: Silva - out ; Quaresma - in
Spain: Iniesta - out ; Thiago - in
68' That's an attacking move by Portugal bringing in Mario for Fernandes. Can the tricky midfielder conjure an equaliser for his team?
67' Substitution Portugal: B. Fernandes - out ; J Mario - in
65' Patient build up by Portugal finds Bernado Silva on the edge of the area with the ball. He runs past one player but loses the ball as he clatters into the ground. Portugal are finding it increasingly difficult to break through the Spanish defense.
61' Foul! Ronaldo is caught by Nacho and he yells at the referee as he wants a Yellow card shown to the Spaniard. The Portuguese captain cuts a frustrated figure on the pitch.
58' Iniesta and Isco combine on the left side of the pitch before Iniesta over hits the pass to Isco who slides in to intercept the clearance. The ball falls to Nacho who comes charging in from the right and puts his laces through the ball as he hits it on the volley. The ball curls a little as it goes in off the post and just like that Spain are in the lead. What a game this is turning out to be.