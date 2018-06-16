Por vs Esp FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Ronaldo scores a hat-trick as Portugal and Spain share points

58' Iniesta and Isco combine on the left side of the pitch before Iniesta over hits the pass to Isco who slides in to intercept the clearance. The ball falls to Nacho who comes charging in from the right and puts his laces through the ball as he hits it on the volley. The ball curls a little as it goes in off the post and just like that Spain are in the lead. What a game this is turning out to be.