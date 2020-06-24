App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Pope Francis writes to Alex Zanardi saying he has given 'lesson of humanity'

In a handwritten letter published by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Pope Francis said the 53-year-old, who turned to handbike racing after losing both legs in a 2001 Champ Car crash in Germany, was an example of how to live life to the full.

Reuters

Pope Francis has written to former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi, who is in intensive care after suffering severe head injuries in a handbike accident on Friday, telling him his life is a "lesson of humanity".

In a handwritten letter published by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Pope Francis said the 53-year-old, who turned to handbike racing after losing both legs in a 2001 Champ Car crash in Germany, was an example of how to live life to the full.

Zanardi is an inspirational figure in the worlds of motorsport and Paralympic endeavour, a hugely popular and positive competitor who returned from life-changing injuries with a smile.

Close

He has won a total of four Paralympic gold medals, two each at London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

related news

"Dear Alessandro, your story is an example of how to succeed in starting again after an unexpected stop," said the letter. "Through sport, you have taught us how to live life to the full, making disability a lesson of humanity.

"Thank you for giving strength to those who had lost it. At this painful time, I am close to you, I pray for you and your family."

Zanardi is being treated at the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena. The most recent hospital statement on Tuesday said that his condition remained serious but stable.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #Alex Zanardi #Pope Francis #Sports #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wall Street slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

Wall Street slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Experts question efficacy of Patanjali's COVID-19 drug; a long wait ahead for passenger trains

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Experts question efficacy of Patanjali's COVID-19 drug; a long wait ahead for passenger trains

Tamil Nadu government wants to expand use of Siddha for COVID-19 treatment

Tamil Nadu government wants to expand use of Siddha for COVID-19 treatment

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.