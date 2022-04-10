English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Police investigate after Ronaldo knocked phone from fan

    United fell to seventh and six points behind the four Champions League qualification places.

    Associated Press
    April 10, 2022 / 10:31 PM IST
    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the linesman during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the linesman during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

    Police are investigating an incident that saw Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he left the field after a loss at Everton. The force in Liverpool is appealing for witnesses after footage was posted on social media following United’s 1-0 Premier League loss on Saturday.

    “As players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," Merseyside Police said Sunday. “Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV (video) footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place."

    Ronaldo said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.” In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Ronaldo added: “I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

    United fell to seventh and six points behind the four Champions League qualification places.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Associated Press
    Tags: #Cristiano Ronaldo #Football #Manchester United #Premier League
    first published: Apr 10, 2022 10:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.