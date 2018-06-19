POL vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Senegal lead at half time through an own goal off Thiago Cionek

Live now
Jun 19, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
52' Chance! Sabaly sends in a good cross into the area. Mane is at the end of it but his shot is blocked by Pazdan.
50' Save! Lewandowski takes the free-kick. It's going towards the top corner but N'Diaye gets across and parries the ball away.
48' Lewandowski steals the ball on the half way line and knocks it past one defender as he charges towards goal. Sane brings him down earning himself a yellow card.
48' Yellow card! Sane (Senegal)
46' Substitution - Poland: Blaszczykowski - out ; Bednarek - in
Second half! We're back underway! Senegal are once again on the attack but Poland win a free-kick inside the area as Bednarek who has just come on as a second half substitute goes down following a clash with Sabaly.
The players are on the pitch for the second half! How are Poland going to respond to that unlucky own goal?
Half-time! And the referee finally calls time on the first half. Senegal lead through a lucky deflection on a shot that was going well wide. Poland would count themselves as unlucky to concede a goal like that but Senegal have been the better team for major parts of the game.
45'+ 2: We have two minutes of added time and Senegal are hogging all the possession here. Poland need to start winning the ball especially in midfield.
44' Krychowiak, who is already on a yellow, collides with Gueye which results in another free-kick for Senegal. The Polish man is walking on thin ice here.
41' Miss! Another corner for Senegal. It's a good ball towards the center and Sane rises high to head the ball. It's a free header but he cannot keep it on target.
37' Once again it's Niang at the center of the action. He steals the ball and leads the counter attack before passing to Mane. Mane releases the ball to Gueye who shoots but the ball takes a big deflection leaving Szczesny wrong footed as it rolls into the back of the net. That was unlucky for Poland. Senegal don't mind as they celebrate.
37' Goal! Senegal 1 - 0 Poland
35' There is a stop in the game as Sarr is down after stretching for the ball. He receives quick treatment and is able to continue.
33' Offside! Niang beats his man and sends in a dangerous cross towards Diouf. The forward tries to direct his header towards goal but is flagged offside.
30' Mane steals the ball near his own area and storms towards the Polish goal. The counter attack looks dangerous until Krychowiak steps in and nicks the ball off Mane's feet.
29' Poland play a long ball over the top and Rybus tries to latch onto it but Ndiaye steps out in time to collect it.
25' Niang tries to send in another cross into the box but it's cleared away by Pazdan. Senegal are looking good here but Poland have been creating their own share of opportunities too.
23' Blaszczykowski brings down the ball with his chest on the edge of the area but is brought down as he tries to get past his marker. The ball falls to Lewandowski who takes a touch with his head and then swivels and strikes it on the half-volley but his shot is wide.
20' Krychowiak aims for goal but his shot is mis-hit and it's close to Zielinski who connects with a powerful header but the ball sails over the bar.
18' Sabaly intercepts a pass and launches a counter attack. He plays Niang through with a perfectly weighted ball but the forward's shot is miles wide of the post.
15' Penalty? Sarr bursts into the box and beats two men before lining up the shot. He's just about to pull the trigger but is shoved off the ball by a retreating defender. He hits the turf but the referee waves play on.
13' Krychowiak puts in a rash challenge on the halfway line and follows that up with another hard tackle on Niang as the forward was looking to break just a few yards away. The referee is having none of that and books the Polish midfielder. The resulting free-kick is taken by Sane but is well wide of the right post.
12' Yellow card! Krychowiak (Poland)
9' Niang is looking increasingly dangerous on the left flank. He steals the ball and darts towards the byline. His cross almost reaches Sarr at the far post but Rybus manages to clear it just in time.
8' Niang attacks down the left flank and tries to drill in a low cross into the area but Szczesny is quick to get down and collect the ball.
6' Corner! Senegal win the first corner of the game. The delivery from Niang is poor and easily cleared at the near post.
4' Poland's Blaszczykowski is seeing plenty of the ball in midfield. It's his 100th cap for the national side today, what a player the 32-year-old midfielder has been for Poland.
Kick-off! And we're off. Poland have taken possession of the ball and are busy passing it around in the center of the pitch.