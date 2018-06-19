App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Jun 19, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

POL vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Senegal lead at half time through an own goal off Thiago Cionek

Catch all the live updates from the Group H encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2018 between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

highlights

  • Jun 19, 09:44 PM (IST)

    52' Chance! Sabaly sends in a good cross into the area. Mane is at the end of it but his shot is blocked by Pazdan. 

  • Jun 19, 09:42 PM (IST)

    50' Save! Lewandowski takes the free-kick. It's going towards the top corner but N'Diaye gets across and parries the ball away. 

  • Jun 19, 09:40 PM (IST)

    48' Lewandowski steals the ball on the half way line and knocks it past one defender as he charges towards goal. Sane brings him down earning himself a yellow card. 

  • Jun 19, 09:39 PM (IST)

    48' Yellow card! Sane (Senegal)

  • Jun 19, 09:39 PM (IST)

    46' Substitution - Poland: Blaszczykowski - out ; Bednarek - in 

  • Jun 19, 09:37 PM (IST)

    Second half! We're back underway! Senegal are once again on the attack but Poland win a free-kick inside the area as Bednarek who has just come on as a second half substitute goes down following a clash with Sabaly. 

  • Jun 19, 09:35 PM (IST)

    The players are on the pitch for the second half! How are Poland going to respond to that unlucky own goal? 

  • Jun 19, 09:24 PM (IST)
  • Jun 19, 09:21 PM (IST)

    Half-time! And the referee finally calls time on the first half. Senegal lead through a lucky deflection on a shot that was going well wide. Poland would count themselves as unlucky to concede a goal like that but Senegal have been the better team for major parts of the game. 

  • Jun 19, 09:19 PM (IST)

    45'+ 2: We have two minutes of added time and Senegal are hogging all the possession here. Poland need to start winning the ball especially in midfield. 

  • Jun 19, 09:18 PM (IST)

    44' Krychowiak, who is already on a yellow, collides with Gueye which results in another free-kick for Senegal. The Polish man is walking on thin ice here. 

  • Jun 19, 09:15 PM (IST)

    41' Miss! Another corner for Senegal. It's a good ball towards the center and Sane rises high to head the ball. It's a free header but he cannot keep it on target. 

  • Jun 19, 09:13 PM (IST)

    37' Once again it's Niang at the center of the action. He steals the ball and leads the counter attack before passing to Mane. Mane releases the ball to Gueye who shoots but the ball takes a big deflection leaving Szczesny wrong footed as it rolls into the back of the net. That was unlucky for Poland. Senegal don't mind as they celebrate. 

  • Jun 19, 09:11 PM (IST)

    37' Goal! Senegal 1 - 0 Poland

  • Jun 19, 09:09 PM (IST)

    35' There is a stop in the game as Sarr is down after stretching for the ball. He receives quick treatment and is able to continue. 

  • Jun 19, 09:07 PM (IST)

    33' Offside! Niang beats his man and sends in a dangerous cross towards Diouf. The forward tries to direct his header towards goal but is flagged offside. 

  • Jun 19, 09:04 PM (IST)

    30' Mane steals the ball near his own area and storms towards the Polish goal. The counter attack looks dangerous until Krychowiak steps in and nicks the ball off Mane's feet. 

  • Jun 19, 09:02 PM (IST)

    29' Poland play a long ball over the top and Rybus tries to latch onto it but Ndiaye steps out in time to collect it. 

  • Jun 19, 09:00 PM (IST)

    25' Niang tries to send in another cross into the box but it's cleared away by Pazdan. Senegal are looking good here but Poland have been creating their own share of opportunities too. 

  • Jun 19, 08:57 PM (IST)

    23' Blaszczykowski brings down the ball with his chest on the edge of the area but is brought down as he tries to get past his marker. The ball falls to Lewandowski who takes a touch with his head and then swivels and strikes it on the half-volley but his shot is wide. 

  • Jun 19, 08:54 PM (IST)

    20' Krychowiak aims for goal but his shot is mis-hit and it's close to Zielinski who connects with a powerful header but the ball sails over the bar. 

  • Jun 19, 08:52 PM (IST)

    18' Sabaly intercepts a pass and launches a counter attack. He plays Niang through with a perfectly weighted ball but the forward's shot is miles wide of the post. 

  • Jun 19, 08:49 PM (IST)

    15' Penalty? Sarr bursts into the box and beats two men before lining up the shot. He's just about to pull the trigger but is shoved off the ball by a retreating defender. He hits the turf but the referee waves play on. 

  • Jun 19, 08:47 PM (IST)

    13' Krychowiak puts in a rash challenge on the halfway line and follows that up with another hard tackle on Niang as the forward was looking to break just a few yards away. The referee is having none of that and books the Polish midfielder. The resulting free-kick is taken by Sane but is well wide of the right post. 

  • Jun 19, 08:45 PM (IST)

    12' Yellow card! Krychowiak (Poland)

  • Jun 19, 08:43 PM (IST)

    9' Niang is looking increasingly dangerous on the left flank. He steals the ball and darts towards the byline. His cross almost reaches Sarr at the far post but Rybus manages to clear it just in time.  

  • Jun 19, 08:41 PM (IST)

    8' Niang attacks down the left flank and tries to drill in a low cross into the area but Szczesny is quick to get down and collect the ball.  

  • Jun 19, 08:39 PM (IST)

    6' Corner! Senegal win the first corner of the game. The delivery from Niang is poor and easily cleared at the near post. 

  • Jun 19, 08:38 PM (IST)

    4' Poland's Blaszczykowski is seeing plenty of the ball in midfield. It's his 100th cap for the national side today, what a player the 32-year-old midfielder has been for Poland. 

  • Jun 19, 08:33 PM (IST)

    Kick-off! And we're off. Poland have taken possession of the ball and are busy passing it around in the center of the pitch. 

