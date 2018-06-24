POL vs COL FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Falcao likens Poland game to a final

Live now
Jun 24, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interestingly, Colombia played on this date in the previous World Cup as well. On that occasion they beat Japan 4-1.
Poland have never had a draw against South American opposition in the FIFA World Cup. The CONMEBOL teams have an edge over Poland with 5 victories to 4.
This is the 6th time these two teams are meeting. Their previous clashes have been friendlies, with Colombia coming out on top 3 times, compared to Poland's 2 wins.
As expected, Rodriguez is fit to start. Colombia will be hoping he can light up the tournament for them once again as he did in the previous edition.
The team sheets are finally out:
Poland: Szczesny, Piszczek, Bednarek, Pazdan, Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Goralski, Rybus, Zielinski, Lewandowski, Kownacki.
Colombia: Ospina, Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Mina, Mojica, Aguilar, Barrios, Cuadrado, Quintero, Rodriguez, Falcao.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group H encounter between Poland and Colombia from the Kazan Arena.