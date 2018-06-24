App
Jun 24, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

POL vs COL FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Falcao likens Poland game to a final

Catch all the live updates from FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H fixture between Poland and Colombia at the Kazan Arena, Kazan.

  • Jun 24, 11:03 PM (IST)

    Interestingly, Colombia played on this date in the previous World Cup as well. On that occasion they beat Japan 4-1. 

  • Jun 24, 11:02 PM (IST)

    Poland have never had a draw against South American opposition in the FIFA World Cup. The CONMEBOL teams have an edge over Poland with 5 victories to 4. 

  • Jun 24, 11:00 PM (IST)

    This is the 6th time these two teams are meeting. Their previous clashes have been friendlies, with Colombia coming out on top 3 times, compared to Poland's 2 wins. 

  • Jun 24, 10:58 PM (IST)

    As expected, Rodriguez is fit to start. Colombia will be hoping he can light up the tournament for them once again as he did in the previous edition. 

  • Jun 24, 10:45 PM (IST)

    The team sheets are finally out: 

    Poland: Szczesny, Piszczek, Bednarek, Pazdan, Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Goralski, Rybus, Zielinski, Lewandowski, Kownacki. 

    Colombia: Ospina, Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Mina, Mojica, Aguilar, Barrios, Cuadrado, Quintero, Rodriguez, Falcao. 

  • Jun 24, 10:38 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group H encounter between Poland and Colombia from the Kazan Arena. 

