Jun 25, 2018 01:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

POL vs COL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Colombia destroy Poland 3-0

Catch all the highlights from FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H fixture between Poland and Colombia played at the Kazan Arena, Kazan.

highlights

  • Jun 25, 01:33 AM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 01:29 AM (IST)

    That's it for our live coverage of this game. Join us again for tomorrow fixtures. 

  • Jun 25, 01:28 AM (IST)

    FULL TIME: Colombia always looked like they wanted the result more, and Poland, for all the pressure they applied in the first 10 minutes, fell apart after Mina's opening goal in the first half. They showed some signs of life in the second half, until Falcao scored to put the Colombians 2-0 ahead. From then on, Poland looked more and more hopeless. Cuadrado's goal hit the final nail in the coffin for Poland. 

    Poland 0 - 3 Colombia

  • Jun 25, 01:25 AM (IST)

    90+5' The referee finally decides to be merciful and blows the whistle to bring an end to the tie. A massive roar goes up in the stadium are Colombia beat Poland by 3 goals. 

  • Jun 25, 01:24 AM (IST)

    90+4' The Polish players on the bench are already in tears as Colombia begin to slow the proceedings down. In fact, even with the possession falling to them, the Polish players on the pitch look uninterested in moving anywhere. 

  • Jun 25, 01:21 AM (IST)

    90+1' Colombia are looking for their fourth goal as they keep moving forward with the ball, albeit with a bit more ease now. Poland look completely devastated. 

  • Jun 25, 01:20 AM (IST)

    90' Fourth official signals 5 minutes to be added on to the game. 

  • Jun 25, 01:19 AM (IST)

    90' Goralski gets hit in the stomach while trying to defend a shot on the Polish goal. But he is up and seems to be alright. 

  • Jun 25, 01:18 AM (IST)

    88' SHOT! Ospina has leap and stretch to just keep out Lewandowski's powerful shot on the Colombian goal. Some life from the Bayern striker. But it looks like Lewy is not destined to find the back of the net tonight. 

  • Jun 25, 01:15 AM (IST)

    85' Colombia almost got a 4th through a very cheeky back-heel from Uribe in the box. But the effort did not have enough force and was kept off the line by Polish defenders. 

  • Jun 25, 01:14 AM (IST)

    85' Yellow card for Goralski (POL)

  • Jun 25, 01:13 AM (IST)

    83' Ospina has decided to continue even though he is hobbling and clearly in pain. 

  • Jun 25, 01:12 AM (IST)

    82' Ospina seems to have a problem as he hobbles and then goes down in his box. It looks he will not continue. He is receiving treatment. 

    Meanwhile Lewandwoski appears to be venting his frustration at someone on the pitch. 

  • Jun 25, 01:11 AM (IST)

    81' Poland almost get something from a corner, but it has been such a night for them that nothing seems to be working. 

  • Jun 25, 01:10 AM (IST)

    80' Substitution for Poland - Glik: In ; Pazdan: Out

  • Jun 25, 01:09 AM (IST)

    78' Falcao goes off to rapturous applause. The Colombian captain deserves every bit of it after the years of suffering he has had to endure due to injuries hampering a very promising career. 

  • Jun 25, 01:07 AM (IST)

    78' Substitution for Colombia - Bacca: In ; Falcao: Out

  • Jun 25, 01:06 AM (IST)

    75' Cuadrado received a wonderful pass on his run through the middle of the park. The Colombian out-ran 2 Polish defenders and put the ball past Szczesny and into the net. 

  • Jun 25, 01:05 AM (IST)

    75' GOAL! Cuadrado (COL)

    Poland 0 - 3 Colombia

  • Jun 25, 01:03 AM (IST)

    73' Substitution for Colombia - Lerma: In ; Quintero: Out

  • Jun 25, 01:02 AM (IST)

    72' Substitution for Poland - Teodorczyk: In ; Bereszynski: Out

  • Jun 25, 01:00 AM (IST)

    70' Quintero released Falcao with another one of his defence splitting passes. And the Colombian captain made no mistake in beating Szczesny. Falcao gets his 30th goal for Colombia. Poland look distraught. 

  • Jun 25, 12:59 AM (IST)

    70' GOAL! Falcao (COL)

    Poland 0 - 2 Colombia

  • Jun 25, 12:58 AM (IST)

    68' Poland get a free kick outside Colombia's penalty box. And it looks rather promising as all the Polish players rush to get to the ball lofted in the box, but it all amounts to nothing. 

  • Jun 25, 12:57 AM (IST)

    66' Piszcek takes a long throw into the Colombian box, but Lewandowski can do nothing about it as Sanchez and Mina out-muscle him. 

  • Jun 25, 12:54 AM (IST)

    64' Colombia are now toying with Poland as they move the ball around. The South Americans have now had 8 shots on target compared to just one by Poland. Lewandowski commits a foul in an attempt to win the ball back. And that tells you everything about the Polish players' frustrations. 

  • Jun 25, 12:51 AM (IST)

    61' The Polish defender Bednarek gets the first booking of the game for pulling down Uribe who was on the run with the ball. 

  • Jun 25, 12:50 AM (IST)

    61' Yellow Card for Bednarek (POL)

  • Jun 25, 12:49 AM (IST)

    58' ALMOST! Lewandowski gets a wonderful long ball in the Colombian box. He takes it down beautifully and takes his shot. But Ospina rushes out to stop him. The Colombian keeper blocks Lewandowski's shot but he seems to be writhing in pain from that. 

  • Jun 25, 12:47 AM (IST)

    57' Substitution for Poland - Grosicki: In ; Kownacki: Out

