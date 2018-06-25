POL vs COL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Colombia destroy Poland 3-0

Live now
85' Yellow card for Goralski (POL)
80' Substitution for Poland - Glik: In ; Pazdan: Out
78' Substitution for Colombia - Bacca: In ; Falcao: Out
75' GOAL! Cuadrado (COL)
Poland 0 - 3 Colombia
73' Substitution for Colombia - Lerma: In ; Quintero: Out
72' Substitution for Poland - Teodorczyk: In ; Bereszynski: Out
70' GOAL! Falcao (COL)
Poland 0 - 2 Colombia
61' Yellow Card for Bednarek (POL)
57' Substitution for Poland - Grosicki: In ; Kownacki: Out
40' GOAL!! Yerry Mina (COL)
Poland 0 - 1 Colombia
32' Substitution for Colombia - Uribe: In ; Aguilar: Out
That's it for our live coverage of this game. Join us again for tomorrow fixtures.
FULL TIME: Colombia always looked like they wanted the result more, and Poland, for all the pressure they applied in the first 10 minutes, fell apart after Mina's opening goal in the first half. They showed some signs of life in the second half, until Falcao scored to put the Colombians 2-0 ahead. From then on, Poland looked more and more hopeless. Cuadrado's goal hit the final nail in the coffin for Poland.
Poland 0 - 3 Colombia
90+5' The referee finally decides to be merciful and blows the whistle to bring an end to the tie. A massive roar goes up in the stadium are Colombia beat Poland by 3 goals.
90+4' The Polish players on the bench are already in tears as Colombia begin to slow the proceedings down. In fact, even with the possession falling to them, the Polish players on the pitch look uninterested in moving anywhere.
90+1' Colombia are looking for their fourth goal as they keep moving forward with the ball, albeit with a bit more ease now. Poland look completely devastated.
90' Fourth official signals 5 minutes to be added on to the game.
90' Goralski gets hit in the stomach while trying to defend a shot on the Polish goal. But he is up and seems to be alright.
88' SHOT! Ospina has leap and stretch to just keep out Lewandowski's powerful shot on the Colombian goal. Some life from the Bayern striker. But it looks like Lewy is not destined to find the back of the net tonight.
85' Colombia almost got a 4th through a very cheeky back-heel from Uribe in the box. But the effort did not have enough force and was kept off the line by Polish defenders.
85' Yellow card for Goralski (POL)
83' Ospina has decided to continue even though he is hobbling and clearly in pain.
82' Ospina seems to have a problem as he hobbles and then goes down in his box. It looks he will not continue. He is receiving treatment.
Meanwhile Lewandwoski appears to be venting his frustration at someone on the pitch.
81' Poland almost get something from a corner, but it has been such a night for them that nothing seems to be working.
80' Substitution for Poland - Glik: In ; Pazdan: Out
78' Falcao goes off to rapturous applause. The Colombian captain deserves every bit of it after the years of suffering he has had to endure due to injuries hampering a very promising career.
78' Substitution for Colombia - Bacca: In ; Falcao: Out
75' Cuadrado received a wonderful pass on his run through the middle of the park. The Colombian out-ran 2 Polish defenders and put the ball past Szczesny and into the net.
75' GOAL! Cuadrado (COL)
Poland 0 - 3 Colombia
73' Substitution for Colombia - Lerma: In ; Quintero: Out
72' Substitution for Poland - Teodorczyk: In ; Bereszynski: Out
70' Quintero released Falcao with another one of his defence splitting passes. And the Colombian captain made no mistake in beating Szczesny. Falcao gets his 30th goal for Colombia. Poland look distraught.
70' GOAL! Falcao (COL)
Poland 0 - 2 Colombia
68' Poland get a free kick outside Colombia's penalty box. And it looks rather promising as all the Polish players rush to get to the ball lofted in the box, but it all amounts to nothing.
66' Piszcek takes a long throw into the Colombian box, but Lewandowski can do nothing about it as Sanchez and Mina out-muscle him.
64' Colombia are now toying with Poland as they move the ball around. The South Americans have now had 8 shots on target compared to just one by Poland. Lewandowski commits a foul in an attempt to win the ball back. And that tells you everything about the Polish players' frustrations.
61' The Polish defender Bednarek gets the first booking of the game for pulling down Uribe who was on the run with the ball.
61' Yellow Card for Bednarek (POL)
58' ALMOST! Lewandowski gets a wonderful long ball in the Colombian box. He takes it down beautifully and takes his shot. But Ospina rushes out to stop him. The Colombian keeper blocks Lewandowski's shot but he seems to be writhing in pain from that.
57' Substitution for Poland - Grosicki: In ; Kownacki: Out