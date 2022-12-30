English
    PM Modi wishes good health to cricketer Rishabh Pant

    Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

    PTI
    December 30, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday prayed for the good health of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been injured in a road accident.

    Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

    The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, but is in a stable condition.

    "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being," Modi said in a tweet.
