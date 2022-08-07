PM Modi congratulates medal winners of Commonwealth Games 2022

India’s Harjinder Kaur won bronze medal in Women’s 71kg Weightlifting Competition at the NEC on day four of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham, England.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the medal-winning efforts of several athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a string of podium finishes for Indians.

He lauded the bronze medal-winning effort of the women's hockey team, saying it is certain that every Indian is proud of the exceptional team. "India has a very special relation with Hockey. Thus, it is certain that every Indian is proud of our exceptional women's Hockey team for winning a Bronze medal. This is the first time in many years that the women's team is on the CWG podium. Proud of the team!" he tweeted.

Skipper Savita Punia led from the front with a spectacular display as the Indian women's hockey team beat New Zealand 2-1 in shootout to win the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. Modi was also all praise for Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen who bagged the gold medal at the games in their respective categories.

"Congratulations to Nitu Ghanghas for a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold medal in Boxing at CWG 2022. She has pursued sports diligently and with utmost passion. Her success is going to make Boxing more popular. My best wishes for her future endeavours," he said on Twitter. Lauding Panghal's feat, the prime minister said his win was a prestigious addition to India's medals tally.

"He (Panghal) is one of our most admired and skilled Boxers, who has shown topmost dexterity. I congratulate him for winning a Gold medal and wish him the very best for the future," Modi said. Hailing Nikhat Zareen, Modi said she is India's pride and a world-class athlete who is admired for her skills.

"I congratulate her on winning a Gold medal at the CWG. Excelling in various tournaments, she has shown great consistency. Best wishes for her future endeavours," he said. The prime minister also hailed the athletes for the medal rush in track and field events. Annu Rani became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games on the penultimate day in Birmingham on Sunday.

Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60 m in her fourth attempt to win a bronze medal for the country. "Annu Rani is a remarkable athlete. She displayed great resilience and showed the topmost skills. I am glad that she has won a Bronze medal in Javelin. Congratulations to her. I am certain she will continue to excel in the coming years," Modi tweeted.

Eldhose Paul led India's historic 1-2 finish in men's triple jump as he won a rare gold medal in track and field events and was followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker. Paul produced his best effort of 17.03m in his third attempt, while Aboobacker was not behind much as he finished at 17.02m, which he managed in his fifth attempt. "Today's Triple Jump event is historic. Our athletes have done excellently. Congratulations to the superbly talented Eldhose Paul who has won a Gold medal and backed up his good performance in previous international competitions. His dedication is laudable," Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the PM expressed delight that Aboobacker has won a silver in the Triple Jump event. "The medal is the result of a lot of hardwork and remarkable commitment. All the best to him for his future endeavours," he said.

India's Sandeep Kumar also won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event with a personal best time. "Good to see our race walking contingent excel at the Birmingham games. Congratulations to Sandeep Kumar for winning a Bronze medal in the 10,000 m event. Wishing him the very best for his upcoming endeavours," Modi said.

Earlier this morning, tagging a video of Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot who got emotional after winning a bronze medal in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling and apologised to the people, Modi said, "Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology." "Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead; keep shining!" he said.

Modi also praised wrestler Pooja Sihag for winning the bronze and said she has made a mark for herself as a talented wrestler. "She has overcome many challenges thanks to her never say die attitude. She has won a Bronze at the CWG 2022. Congratulations to her. I am confident she will keep making India proud in the times to come," he said.

Hailing the bronze medal win of wrestler Deepak Nehra, the Prime Minister said he displayed remarkable grit and commitment. "My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours," he added. Modi also congratulated Bhavina Patel for winning the gold medal in the women's singles para Table Tennis (TT).

"The remarkable @BhavinaOfficial gives us one more occasion to be proud! She wins the prestigious Gold medal in Para Table Tennis, her first CWG medal. I hope her achievements motivate India's youth to pursue Table Tennis. I wish Bhavina the very best for her upcoming endeavours," he said. Modi also hailed the efforts of Sonal Patel who won a bronze in the para TT. "When talent, temperament and tenacity combine, nothing is impossible. Sonal Patel has shown this in letter and spirit by winning a Bronze medal in Para Table Tennis. Congratulations to her," Modi said.

"I pray that she continues to distinguish herself in the coming times," he added. Lauding boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin for winning the bronze at the Games, Modi said he is an excellent boxer who has succeeded in many sporting events. "Powered by wonderful techniques and a spirit of resilience, this bright athlete wins a Bronze medal in the Men's 57kg event at Birmingham. Congrats to him. I wish him the very best," Modi said.

The prime minister congratulated boxer Rohit Tokas on winning the bronze medal. "His hardwork and perseverance have given great results. I hope he attains even more success in the coming times," he said.