PM Modi congratulates Indian wrestlers on gold medal wins at CWG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated star Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Sakshi Malik for winning the gold medal in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Bajrang Punia was a class apart while defending his title before Sakshi Malik produced a sensational gold medal winning effort as Indian wrestlers grabbed five medals, including three gold, at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Deepak Punia (86 kg) also contributed to swelling India's medal tally by winning the men's freestyle gold but birthday girl Anshu Malik (57kg) had to be content with a silver medal in her maiden CWG appearance.

Divya Kakran clinched a bronze in 68 kg, winning the medal play-off in just 26 seconds against Tonga's Tiger Lily. Hailing Punia's feat, Modi said the talented wrestler is synonymous with consistency and excellence.

"He wins a Gold at the Birmingham CWG. Congratulations to him for the remarkable feat, his 3rd consecutive CWG medal. His spirit and confidence is inspiring. My best wishes always," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Modi said he was thrilled by the outstanding performance of Sakshi Malik. "Our athletes continue to make us proud at CWG Birmingham. Thrilled by the outstanding sporting performance of Sakshi Malik. I congratulate her for winning the prestigious gold medal," the prime minister said. She is a powerhouse of talent and is blessed with remarkable resilience, Modi said.

Hailing Deepak Punia's feat, Modi said, "Feeling proud of the spectacular sporting performance by our very own Deepak Punia! He is India's pride and has given India many laurels." "Every Indian is elated by his winning the gold medal. Best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours," he said.

Modi also congratulated Anshu Malik on winning the silver medal in wrestling and that too on her birthday. "My best wishes to her for a successful sporting journey ahead. Her passion towards sports motivates many upcoming athletes," Modi tweeted.

Modi lauded Divya Kakran's bronze winning performance, saying this achievement will be cherished for generations to come. "India's wrestlers are outstanding and this is clearly reflecting in the CWG. Proud of @DivyaWrestler for winning a Bronze. This achievement will be cherished for generations to come. Best wishes for her future endeavours," he tweeted.

Courtesy three golds, India moved to fifth position in the medal tally ahead of Scotland.