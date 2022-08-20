Pleased that Rohit Sharma is not in this tour: Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton

File image Zimbabwe cricket team's head coach Dave Houghton giving players some instructions (Image Source: Zimbabawe Cricket / @ZimCricketv)

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton is a legend in the country, and along with Andy Flower, among its finest. An older generation of Indian fans may remember Houghton for his 121 in Zimbabwe's inaugural Test at Harare in 1992-93. The 65-year-old was not only a great batsman but an exceptional keeper as well.

Houghton has had a coaching stint with English county Worcestershire. In fact, he has had a very successful coaching stint in the county circuit with Derbyshire, Somerset, and Middlesex as well. Moneycontrol spoke to him on a range of cricketing matters. Here is an edited excerpt:

You are back in the thick of international cricket with your latest job. How do you view this new challenge?

I am relishing the opportunity. I think it’s an exciting challenge. I have been doing some domestic first-class cricket for the past couple of years. We have five first class sides in domestic cricket, its good cricket. So I have seen the skills first hand across the country.

I knew I’d be dealing with some good players when I came back to the team. It was just a question of getting them together to make them successful, hopefully. In the two months together we have managed to qualify for the World T20, and we had a good series against Bangladesh. But this series against India is our real test.

A lot of people think that India is missing big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. How do you look at this Indian side? Still formidable enough?

Of course, very formidable enough. It makes me laugh when people worry about missing one or two key players. India is so high in world cricket that they can probably pick four or five sides, all equally good.

(Laughs) So even if a player like Kohli is not coming down, we know there are still some great players there and it will be fantastic for our guys not only to compete against them, but also to watch and learn from them.

From Sunil Gavaskar to Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar, you have seen big players. You have played against big names. So how do you find Kohli?

You tend to remember the people you played against more than you do the next generation. I thought Sunil Gavaskar was one of the best I have ever seen, and I played against him in the world cup. Kapil Dev also among the best.

But you know, cricket keeps evolving all the time, and you got to look at the new generation and you got to look at someone like Kohli. I never thought that anybody would get more runs than Tendulkar, but it looks like Virat just might do it. Even though he is going through a bad patch, and not scoring as consistently as he has done in the past, he is still one of the greats of the game.

How about Rohit Sharma, the captain, who is a different kind of stroke player?

Well, he is one of the guys I am pleased not to have in this tour, because every time I see him batting he makes it look so easy. He has a hell of a strike rate, without it looking risky. He is one of the greats for me.

If you look back over the last 10-15 years, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag — are all great players. India just keeps producing them.

In your time India used to play a lot against Zimbabwe. The frequency has gone down for multiple reasons. What do you expect from the BCCI, since India and Zimbabwe have had such a strong bond over the past several decades?

India has been really good to Zimbabwe over the years, and these three one-dayers are a good example of it.

I think Zimbabwe cricket itself took a bit of a hit due to internal problems, and we couldn’t really expect to play the amount of cricket other sides were playing. But now we are back in the game and we are playing well and have things in order. I am hoping to get a test match or two against India in the future, and some tours, because there’s no greater experience for a cricketer than to tour India.