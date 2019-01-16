Petr Cech to retire at end of season: A look at his stellar career

The 36-year-old joined Arsenal from Chelsea in 2015, where he had spent 11 years. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Petr Cech arrived in the English Premier League in 2004 when Chelsea signed him from French club Rennes. After 15 years ,later he announced his retirement having won - in his own words – “every single trophy possible.” Here’s a look at some of his top accomplishments which make him one of the best custodians the Premier League has ever seen. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Four time winner of the Golden Glove award | The Golden Glove is awarded at the end of the season to the keeper with the most clean sheets. Cech was the inaugural winner of the award in 2005 and has gone on to win it a record four times. He is also the only keeper to win the Golden Glove with two different clubs (Chelsea and Arsenal). (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Three time winner of UEFA Best Goalkeeper Award | To be recognized as the best keeper in England is one thing, Petr Cech however has also bagged the biggest award for a club-goalkeeper in Europe thrice during his time at Chelsea. Cech won the Best Goalkeeper Award in 2005, 2007 and 2008. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 1,025 minutes without conceding a goal | In his very first season at Chelsea, Cech set what was an English top-flight record at the time by going 1,025 minutes without conceding a goal. His heroics between the posts helped Chelsea lift the EPL title that season. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Fastest to reach 100 clean sheets | Cech needed just 180 games between the posts in the Premier League to become the fastest player to record 100 clean sheets in the EPL. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Only goalkeeper to keep 200 clean sheets in Premier League history| Cech had to work hard for his 200th clean sheet which came in a 3-0 win against Watford in 2018 with him even recording first penalty save in 7 years. He currently holds a record 202 Premier League clean sheets and the nearest challenger to that number is David James who retired in 2010 with 169 shutouts. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Most clean sheets in a season | His 24 clean sheets during Chelsea’s title-winning 2004-05 season still remains a Premier League record. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Most saves in the English Premier League | Cech holds the record for the most number of saves in the EPL having kept out 1136 shots directed at his goal. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 16, 2019 04:58 pm