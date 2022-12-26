 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pele: Top 5 goals for Brazil

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 26, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

Brazilian football legend Pele is arguably the greatest player of all time. He scored 77 goals for his country and won three FIFA World Cups in his illustrious career.

Football icon Pele is battling cancer at a Sao Paulo hospital.

Brazilian legend Pele has been spending the last few weeks in hospital as the 82-year-old's health has worsened after he was admitted to the hospital, on November 29, for a respiratory infection.

Pele has been admitted to the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo, spending Christmas day with his children by his bedside.

In honour of one of the greatest footballers of all time, we take a look at the best goals Pele has scored in his career, which have all come in FIFA World Cup tournaments. Take a look:

Some facts about Pele: 