Pele: Top 5 goals for Brazil

Brazilian legend Pele has been spending the last few weeks in hospital as the 82-year-old's health has worsened after he was admitted to the hospital, on November 29, for a respiratory infection.

Pele has been admitted to the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo, spending Christmas day with his children by his bedside.

In honour of one of the greatest footballers of all time, we take a look at the best goals Pele has scored in his career, which have all come in FIFA World Cup tournaments. Take a look:

Some facts about Pele:

- Pele has scored 1,283 goals in his professional career, including 77 for Brazil in 92 matches, 12 of which came in FIFA World Cups. - Pele won three World Cups for Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970. - Pele has represented only two football clubs in his domestic career: Santos FC, from 1956 to 1974; and New York Cosmos between 1975 and 1977. - He scored 618 goals from 636 for Santos and 37 goals from 64 appearances for New York Cosmos. - Trophy haul: He won 21 titles with Santos including 2 Copa Libertadores, which is the most prestigious club competition in South America, and 6 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A titles, which is Brazil's official domestic league.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

