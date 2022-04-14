PBKS vs MI IPL 2022 | Odean Smith goes from villain to hero!

From being a villain five days ago when Punjab Kings’ Odean Smith under pressure not only gave an overthrow but also brought Gujarat Titans’ Rahul Tewatia to the strike, and conceded two sixes as Punjab Kings lost a match they ought to have won, the West Indian emerged a hero against Mumbai Indians in Pune on Wednesday night. It was a happy ending for the West Indian all-rounder as well as confidence regained.

Smith provided not only one turning point for PBKS in the end but also another one earlier in the MI chase.

Like he did in the match against Titans at Brabourne Stadium, Smith bowled the last over as MI, needing 199 for their first win of the tournament, required another 22 off the last over. Though MI did not have big-hitters in the middle, it was still a challenge for Smith as off the first ball of the 20th over, Jaydev Unadkat, no bunny with the bat, swung him for a six over square leg.

Smith had to defend 16 in the last five deliveries but picked up three wickets as Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills threw their bat and fell to catches in the outfield. The right-arm medium-pacer Odean finished with four for 30 in his three overs.

Not just this, he also had a hand in dismissing Kieron Pollard courtesy a run out. MI’s last recognised pair of Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav were in the middle, keeping the hopes of five-time champions alive. Pollard, desperately short of runs and his match-winning efforts abandoning him in the recent times, struck right-arm medium-pacer Vaibhav Arora to long-on, where Smith slipped. As is often said, never run off a misfield, Pollard and Yadav hesitated for the second run even after completing the first slowly.

The resultant throw from Smith to wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma caught Pollard short of the crease. With Pollard out for 10, MI were left with 47 in 23 balls. Yadav was the last MI hope for MI. However, without much option but to take a majority of the strike with the tail for company and going for big hits, Yadav failed to connect a low full toss sent down by Kagiso Rabada. He hit straight to Smith at long-on. That Smith did not mess it up under pressure ought to be appreciated.

It was the same Smith who, earlier in the MI run chase, dismissed Dewald Brevis for his first wicket. Brevis was hitting almost everything in sight. In his first over, the seventh of the innings, Smith was pulled by Brevis for a six. However, the West Indian had the last laugh in his second over, 11th of the innings, by having Brevis play a similar shot but only to find Arshdeep Singh manning the square-leg boundary take a simple catch. Had Brevis stayed for a much longer, the end result would have been different as he had just earlier in his innings smashed leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for 28 runs in five consecutive deliveries, the sequence being 4, 6, 6, 6, 6 from the second ball to the sixth ball in the ninth over, and the leg-spinner’s first.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes