Patidar blockbuster and LSG's dropped catches help RCB win by 14 runs

Rajat Patidar smashed his way to an unbeaten 112 at a strike rate of 207.41 to star in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 14-run win over IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The win takes RCB to Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, where they will face Rajasthan Royals, who lost the Qualifier 1 to Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. The winner of Qualifier 2 will enter the final to lock horns with Titans at the same venue on Sunday.

Patidar’s maiden T20 century, let alone his maiden IPL hundred in only his 11th match and second season with RCB, took his team to 207 for four after LSG won the toss and inserted the opposition in. In reply, LSG fought hard through captain KL Rahul (79, 58b, 3x4, 5x6) and Deepak Hooda (45, 26b, 1x4) to try and overhaul the total but fell short, finally managing 193 for six.

Right through the tournament, LSG have been better off defending totals than chasing, winning seven of their nine league matches while batting first, never mind a couple of nail-biting close narrow wins. Perhaps, Rahul should have gone on with batting first, posted a huge total and given his bowlers another chance to defend. No matter how much ever Rahul (second in the list of Orange Cap with 616 runs) tried, the target was a little beyond LSG’s reach.

Rahul and Hooda added 96 in 61 balls with Hooda being the major boundary hitter, smashing four sixes and a four. Interestingly, in this entire IPL, Hooda has not been dismissed for a single digit score.

Tidy overs in the middle by Harshal Patel (1 for 25), who came for the first time in the 10th over, and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, the second in the list of Purple Cap with 25 wickets, curbed the boundary-scoring abilities of Rahul and Hooda, making the required rate steeper and steeper. Josh Hazlewood’s twin strikes including that of Rahul in the 19th over, the start of which LSG needed 33 in 12 balls, sealed the match in RCB’s favour.

Neither a delayed start by 40 minutes due to drizzle around the scheduled toss time nor the early loss of Faf du Plessis to Mohsin Khan in the first over for a first-ball nought dampened RCB’s spirits earlier in the evening.

Virat Kohli, coming off a fine and morale-boosting 73 in the last league match, looked good for another significant knock. He began with a drive wide of mid-on for four off Dushmantha Chameera and another uppish drive narrowly escaping a diving point fielder for fours. At the other end, Patidar’s first of a dozen fours was a punch hard into the ground and over the point fielder in the same Chameera over before driving and pulling with supreme confidence.

Patidar and Kohli raised 66 in 46 balls for the second wicket, the former being the dominating partner. Kohli, after a cautious 25, chased a short and wide delivery from Avesh Khan and cut it high into the hands of Mohsin Khan at third man boundary.

Glenn Maxwell came and went in a hurry for just 9 while Mahipal Lomror was smartly caught at cover off Ravi Bishnoi for 14. Patidar took the responsibility of batting till the end and taking RCB deep.

He shared unbroken 92 for the fifth wicket with Dinesh Karthik (37 not out, 23b, 5x4, 1x6) in just 43 balls These included 84 in the last five overs comprising a 27-run over by Bishnoi in his in his fourth, the 16th over the innings and a 21-run over off Dushmantha Chameera in the 18th.

Karthik celebrated his recall into the Indian T20I team for next month’s series against South Africa with some attacking strokes after a sluggish start. He took 10 deliveries for his first six runs and survived a leg before appeal, the DRS being an Umpire’s Call after umpire J Madanagopal ruled in his favour off Bishnoi before he opened his account. On 2, he was dropped by Rahul running from mid-off. However, he got into the attacking mood, scoring 31 in the next 13 deliveries he faced.





