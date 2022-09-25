English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Pankaj Advani, Sourav Kothari, Dhruv Sitwala get direct entry into IBSF World Billiards Championship

    The other Indians who will take part in the championship are Dhvaj Haria, Loukic Pathare, S Srikrishna and Rohan Jambusaria

    PTI
    September 25, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST
    World Billiards Champion Sourav Kothari (PTI)

    World Billiards Champion Sourav Kothari (PTI)

    Top Indian players Pankaj Advani, Sourav Kothari and Dhruv Sitwala have been granted direct entry into the IBSF World Billiards Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 4 to 8.

    The other Indians who will take part in the championship are Dhvaj Haria, Loukic Pathare, S Srikrishna and Rohan Jambusaria.

    The world's top players from Myanmar, Singapore, India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and other nations shall be vying for top honours in the championship which is being held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The last edition was held in Myanmar in 2019.

    This year's championship will be played in the 150-up point format.
    PTI
    Tags: #Dhruv Sitwala #IBSF World Billiards Championship #Indian Billiards players #Pankaj advani #Sourav Kothari
    first published: Sep 25, 2022 04:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.