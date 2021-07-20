Pandemic Olympics: 5 ways in which Tokyo Olympics will be different from other Games

(FILES) This file photo taken on May 9, 2021 shows a general view of the National Stadium during an athletics test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo. - The public will be asked not to line the route of the Olympic marathon over fears that crowds of fans could spread coronavirus infections, Tokyo 2020 organisers said on July 6, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

The Olympics is around the corner as Tokyo gears up to host the Olympic Games. After a year-long delay due to Covid-19 outbreak, the Tokyo Olympics is set to start on July 23. Despite the change in year, the Tokyo Olympics retains the ‘2020’ title for marketing and branding purposes. But a surge in Covid-19 cases in Japan had put the entire games in jeopardy with the Japanese government forced to enforce new rules. So, what are these rules and how will it make the Tokyo Olympics different from previous editions of the Olympics? Here are five changes.

'Restrained' ceremonies

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' Michael Phelps celebrates winning his gold medal in the men's 200-meter butterfly with his mother Debbie, fiance Nicole Johnson and baby Boomer during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Private, touching moment between loved ones won't be happening at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics. No spectators — local or foreign — will be allowed at the majority of venues, where athletes will hang medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus. No handshakes or hugs on the podium, either. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Rio, London and Beijing's opening ceremonies dazzled the world with lavish effects and spectacular choreography involving thousands of performers in packed stadiums. But the coronavirus-era version on July 23 will be "simpler and more restrained", organisers have said, to reduce infection risks and stay "in tune with the situation".

Fewer athletes will attend the opening and closing ceremonies, Olympic officials said in January, with reports at the time suggesting just 6,000 of the 11,000 competitors would be at the opener. Tokyo's ceremonies are also expected to have a sombre aspect -- paying tribute to the millions killed in the coronavirus pandemic as well as the victims of Japan's 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

No medal-kissing

Gold medallist Usain Bolt stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 4x100m final during the athletics at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 20, 2016. (Photo by Eric Feferberg / AFP)

Athletes will have to put their own medals on, and they won't be able to kiss them, because they must wear a mask on the podium. This could make candid moments -- like when cyclist Bradley Wiggins suddenly pulled a silly face as the British national anthem played in Rio -- less likely. Other fun photo-ops will also be difficult to repeat in Tokyo, where athletes are required to keep a distance of two metres from other participants.

At Rio, a snap of US gymnast Ragan Smith -- who is just 1.37m tall -- standing next to 2.11m basketball player DeAndrew Jordan went viral, as did a selfie from a pair of North and South Korean gymnasts. Even without social distancing, the latter is now impossible, as North Korea has pulled out of the Tokyo Games to protect its athletes from the virus.

Fewer crowds

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 25: Team Canada wave to the crowd after receiving their gold medals in the medal ceremony following the ice hockey women's gold medal game between Canada and USA on day 14 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Canada Hockey Place on February 25, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. Alex Livesey/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX LIVESEY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Japan had hoped for a huge influx of visitors this summer, boosting business for hotels, tour operators and Tokyo's many cat cafes. But overseas spectators were barred months ago, and now nearly all Games events will take place behind closed doors. The number of people entering Japan for the Olympics and Paralympics will be halved, with around 68,500 athletes, coaches, backroom staff, officials, IOC members, media and broadcasters expected -- down from an estimated 200,000.

Participants will mostly be confined to their accommodation, with sightseeing forbidden and athletes required to leave the Olympic Village 48 hours after they finish competing.

Shhhh... no cheering

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 12: The crowd cheers during the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics at BC Place on February 12, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Cameron Spencer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

In Rio, Fiji's rugby sevens team burst into song after winning gold, their country's first-ever Olympic medal. But this summer, singing is to be avoided along with shouting and cheering. Participants are instead urged to clap or find other ways to celebrate that does not risk spreading droplets. Fireworks, banners, mascots and other flashy spectacles will also be scaled back at Tokyo, to cut costs which have ballooned since the event was postponed.

Strict rules

A participant in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games walks out of the Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo through the security personnel on July 14, 2021, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which begin on July 23. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)

Athletes will take daily virus tests and are advised to "keep physical interactions with others to a minimum". But whether this will put a dampener on notorious Olympic Village hook-ups remains to be seen. Organisers are still planning to hand out 160,000 condoms, but say athletes won't get them until they are leaving, and will be told they're for use back in their home countries.

Hugs, handshakes and high-fives are all discouraged -- reducing the chances of a controversy like when Egyptian judoka Islam El Shehaby refused to shake the hand of Israel's Os Sasson at Rio after losing to him. El Shehaby was booed by the crowd -- another no-no at the Tokyo Games -- and was eventually sent home from Rio. At Tokyo 2020, athletes, media and other officials who break the virus rules could face disqualification from the Games or even deportation from Japan.