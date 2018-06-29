PAN vs TUN FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Khazri's strike gives Tunisia the lead, Tunisia 2 - 1 Panama

Live now
Jun 29, 2018 01:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
90' + 4' Free kick! Panama win a free kick on the edge of the area following a handball. Barcenas takes it but only hits it straight at the keeper who safely collects it.
90' + 2' Yellow card! Chaalali (Tunisia) - Chaalali gets booked for a foul on Godoy in the center of the field.
90' Five minuted added on! Ovalle charges down the left flank and plays a beautiful cross across the face of goal which is begging for a Panama player to tap into the goal but no one manages to reach it. Arroyo was closest to the ball, he swung a foot at the ball but missed.
87' Substitution - Tunisia: Khazri - out ; Srarfi - in
84' There is a heated exchange of words between Naguez and the Panama manager Hernan Gomez on the touchline as the former was about to take a throw-in. The referee gets across quickly and peace is restored.
82' Khazri receives the ball in a dangerous position and was closing in on goal before Cummings came across to rob the ball from his feet.
81' Substitution - Panama: Avila - out ; Arroyo - in
80' Yellow card! Gomez (Panama): Gomez is next to be booked for a foul on Chaaleli.
78' Yellow card! Avila (Panama): Avila goes into the books of the official for a stamp on Ben Youssef.
76' Panama enjoy a good spell with the ball before Barcenas tries to play in a low cross into the area. The keeper spots it early though and gets down to collect the ball safely.
75' Substitution - Tunisia: Sliti - out ; Khalil - in
73' No Goal! Barcenas curls a beautiful effort into the back of the net but it won't count. The referee pulls back play for a foul on Naguez by Tejada who pulled down the Tunisian defender before the ball was played through to Barcenas.
71' Yellow card! Badri (Tunisia)
70' Save! Rodriguez receives the ball with his back towards goal and he turns and shoots but it is straight at the keeper who collects the ball with ease.
68' Sliti goes down under a tackle from Escobar inside the area but the referee waves play on.
66' Goall!!! Excellent play once again by Tunisia. Haddadi plays a quick give-and-go with Badri at the edge of the box before whipping the ball across the face of goal as Khazri taps it into the back of the net. Tunisia are on course for their first World Cup win in 40 years.
66' Goall!!! Tunisia 2 - 1 Panama (Khazri)
64' Close! Mathlouthi comes out to collect a cross but only manages to push the ball into the path of Barcenas who tries to volley it into the back of the net but the keeper scrambles across to block the shot. Barcenas' shot hits the keeper in the face before Tunisia can clear. Mathlouthi is down now recovering from that knock to the face.
61' Barcenas carries the ball into the Tunisia area but cannot find a teammate as Tunisia steal the ball and break for the counter. Khazri is played in on the right and he fires a low shot towards goal which Penedo comfortably collects.
58' Tunisia are certainly on the front foot here as they deny Panama of all possession. Panama are finding it difficult to build any attacks here.
56' Panama's captain Torres limps off the pitch after picking up an injury following that clash with Khazri. Tejada takes his place with the captain's armband around his shoulder.
56' Substitution - Panama: Torres - out ; Tejeda - in
53' Save! Tunisia break with speed once more with Khazri bursting through the middle. He is bundled to the ground by two defenders and the ball breaks to Ben Youssef as the referee plays the advantage. Youssef has only the keeper to beat but Penedo brilliantly keeps the ball out with his feet denying the forward his second goal.
51' Goal!!! Great interplay between Tunisia as Sliti picks out Khazri on the right with a beautiful pass. Khazri then runs towards the byline before crossing it across to Ben Youssef who taps it into the back of the net.
51' Goal!!! Tunisia 1 - 1 Panama (Ben Youssef)
50' GOAL UPDATE! Belgium 1 - 0 England (Januzaj)
48' Naguez manages to get past Ovalle and sends in a cross into the box but Machado heads it away.
45' Substitution - Panama: Torres - out ; Cummings - in
Tunisia: Sassi - out ; Badri - in