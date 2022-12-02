 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan will pull out of Asia Cup if ACC shifts tournament due to India's objection: Ramiz Raja

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

In October, Asian Cricket Council president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said that India will not travel to Pakistan next year for the 50-over Asia Cup event after which PCB had threatened to pull out of the World Cup scheduled to be held in India.

Pakistan will pull out of the Asia Cup if Asian Cricket Council decides to shift the tournament, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said on Friday.

Talking to the media personnel during the second day of the first Test against England, Ramiz said Pakistan would not accept the Asia Cup being moved out of Pakistan only because India could not tour the country.

"If that is the case if India cannot come to Pakistan, then we also have the option of not playing in the Asia Cup at all," he said.

India had last toured Pakistan in the year 2008 for the Asia Cup ODI event.

Ramiz had earlier threatened that Pakistan might not tour India for next year's World Cup if India continued to avoid touring Pakistan for any reason.