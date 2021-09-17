MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series abandoned due to security concerns

The Blackcaps had arrived in the Pakistan for the first time since December 2003.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 04:06 PM IST
Technicians remove the wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2021, after New Zealand postponed a series of one-day international (ODI) cricket matches against Pakistan over security concerns. (Image: Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Technicians remove the wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2021, after New Zealand postponed a series of one-day international (ODI) cricket matches against Pakistan over security concerns. (Image: Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

New Zealand's limited-overs tour of Pakistan has been called off over security concerns.

"The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series. However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure," a New Zealand cricket statement said.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," NZC chief executive David White said.

The tour was to consist of three ODIs and five T20Is, with the first ODI match to be played on September 17 in Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said foolproof security arrangements had been made for all visiting teams, including New Zealand.

"The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team. The security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Govt of Pakistan throughout their stay here," the PCB said in a statement.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and world over will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal," the PCB said.

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
