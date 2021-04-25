MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Owners of Manchester United set 4 billion pounds asking price to sell club

A small group of Manchester United fans gathered outside the club's training ground on Thursday to protest against the Glazer family's ownership as the backlash continued after their involvement in the breakaway European Super League.

Reuters
April 25, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST
Soccer Football - Manchester United fans protest against owners after failed launch of a European Super League - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 24, 2021 General view as Manchester United fans protest against owners outside Old Trafford after failed launch of a European Super League Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Soccer Football - Manchester United fans protest against owners after failed launch of a European Super League - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 24, 2021 General view as Manchester United fans protest against owners outside Old Trafford after failed launch of a European Super League Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

The owners of Manchester United have set 4 billion pounds ($5.55 billion) as the asking price to sell the football club, the Irish Mirror reported on Saturday.

"City investors believe a bid close to their 4 billion pounds asking price would tempt brothers Joel and Avram (Glazer), who effectively run the club, to relinquish control," the newspaper said, without mentioning the source of its information.

Manchester United officials were not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

A small group of Manchester United fans gathered outside the club's training ground on Thursday to protest against the Glazer family's ownership as the backlash continued after their involvement in the breakaway European Super League.

United were among six Premier League clubs that signed up for the new venture before withdrawing on Tuesday amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

Close

Related stories

United co-chairman Joel Glazer on Wednesday apologised to supporters, saying the hierarchy failed to show respect to the "deep-rooted traditions" of the English game.

United were bought by the American Glazer family for 790 million pounds in 2005. The club has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, but the Glazers retain majority ownership.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, one of the leading figures in the breakaway European Super League project, will step down from his role at United at the end of 2021, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7209 pounds)
Reuters
TAGS: #Football #Manchester United #Sports #UK #world
first published: Apr 25, 2021 10:21 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.