Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Organisers propose breakdancing as new sport for Paris 2024 Olympics

Breakdancing along with surfing, climbing and skateboarding have been proposed as new sports for Paris 2024.

Youngsters skilled in the popular form of street dance known as 'Breakdancing' or 'Breaking' could very well be competing for an Olympic medal at Paris 2024. The organisers for the Paris 2024 Games have proposed that breakdancing should be included in the new sport category along with surfing, climbing and skateboarding.

The four sports proposed by local organisers now await approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which will take a decision in on their inclusion after the Tokyo Games in December 2020.

Breakdancing made its debut at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina but is yet to be included in the full senior programme. The participants who are called B-boys/B-girls competed in one-on-one "battles", which were decided by judges. The sport comes under the ambit of the World Dance Sport Federations (WDSF).

In the Argentina Youth Games, Russia's Sergei Chernyshev who was competing under the nickname 'Bumblebee' won the first breakdancing gold medal for boys while Japan's Ramu Kawai won the girls' title.

Paris 2024 explained their decision to include Breakdancing to the games in a tweet, stressing that the mass appeal among "more than one million B-Boys and B-Girls in France" was one the main driving factors.

The IOC said in a statement that they welcome Paris 2024’s efforts to reach a younger audience. "We are pleased to see that Paris 2024’s proposal for new sports to the Olympic programme is very much in line with the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020, which is striving to make the Olympic programme gender-balanced, more youth-focused and more urban," the statement said.

"The Olympic Programme Commission will now review this proposal and will make a recommendation to the IOC Executive Board, while the final decision will be taken by an IOC Session.”

The format proposed by Paris 2024 will have a men’s and women’s breakdancing event with 16 competitors in each.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #2020 Olympic Games #Sports

