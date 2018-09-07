Opinion | Asian Games: India needs to tap into the 'knowledge network'

Rudraneil Sengupta

India’s performance at the recently concluded Asian Games — not just medals, but the actual timings and distances in Track and Field, the battles our boxers, wrestlers, shuttlers and shooters fought in the ring, on mats, on courts and on ranges — points to one incontrovertible truth: our athletes are getting better and better.

Why? There is more funding for our athletes, but compared to even successful Asian sporting nations, it is far below par (0.01% of India’s GDP was allocated for Olympic sports this year, compared to South Korea’s 0.08%). There has been an incremental progress in infrastructure, but as any athlete will tell you, we are still essentially a nation of mind-boggling jugaad born of deprivation (a gymnastic springboard fashioned out of the discarded seat of a scooter for Dipa Karmakar).

Of course, nothing really has changed in the imperious attitude of our sports federations where the athlete is the person of least importance in the hierarchy. That relationship goes something like this: ‘you ran bare feet and we have now given you money to buy the cheapest pair of sneakers you can, be happy, be grateful and do something for the nation.’

That weary old saying that our athletes do well not because of, but despite the support they get, holds more or less as true now as it did decades ago.

What has changed, and is changing, is something as critical to sports as it is to any other field which needs a constant commitment to learning: access to knowledge.

At its most basic level, there is a phenomenon that sounds so trite as to be laughable. Our athletes have smartphones and Internet connections. Bajrang Punia, gold-medallist at this Asian Games and our pre-eminent wrestler right now, spends hours on his phone watching bouts between the best in the world and learning, learning, learning. Our other world-beating, Asian Games gold-winning wrestler, Vinesh Phogat, does the same; as does Amit Phangal, who won gold in boxing.

At its most sophisticated, access to knowledge is having the freedom to tap into a global network of expertise. If you are a vastly talented scientist-in-the-making, you may go to an IIT, and from there, apply to an MIT or a Caltech. If you were a vastly talented sportsperson-in-the-making, you probably came from a rural background, were put into the Sports Authority of India (SAI)-run system, where a bully coach taught you that the most important thing in life is to be subservient to him and cut your hair short.

No more. Neeraj Chopra of the flying mane, who won India’s first gold in Javelin at the 2018 Asian Games, scripted his own path. In May 2017, the late great Australian coach Garry Calvert, who had revolutionised Chopra’s throwing when he was a junior at the national camp, quit as India’s javelin coach after a spat with the federation. Chopra promptly found a coach in Germany and moved there. When the legendary German thrower Uwe Hohn was appointed as the Indian coach, Chopra came back to train under him, and then, with his guidance, spent months in Finland as part of his training. That’s the kind of access to knowledge that even our past Olympic medallists have not had and regretted.

When Vijender Singh, who won India’s first boxing medal in Olympics back in 2008, turned pro in 2015 and moved to England, he was amazed at the way he was coached. “I have spent decades in boxing, and this is the first time I really felt like I was learning the art of boxing, and not just the basics,” he told me. Sushil Kumar, India’s only double-Olympic medallist, told me the same thing about the first time he spent a month abroad training in the United States. “The reality is, our coaches don’t know much,” he had said.

The most positive change to have happened is that our sports administrators seem to not stand in the way of an athlete when he or she decides to train outside of the national camp set-up.

The majority of our Asian Games medallists either trained under a foreign coach in India, or spent considerable amount of time training overseas. This is in stark contrast to previous years, when even Abhinav Bindra, India’s only Olympic gold medallist, and a sportsman who had spent almost his entire career training in Germany under a German coach, was pulled up for not being a part of the national camp.

The next step for our sports administrators would be to stop grudging the foreign coaches they hire. Please don’t think you are doing them a favour by paying them high salaries — knowledge costs money. Please don’t say they ‘don’t understand our culture’ — where performance is concerned, culture must bow to knowledge. Please don’t feel insecure and power-hungry when they demand a free reign with their training methods — that’s what you are paying them for!

And, go a step further, don’t call them ‘foreign’. Pep Guardiola is not Manchester City’s ‘foreign’ coach, he is simply their coach. The football world of Western Europe understood early on that knowledge needs to be freed from the shackles of things like ‘nationalism’.

Soccernomics, the seminal study of football through the lens of data and economics, concludes that access to a ‘knowledge network’ is the key to success in the game.

One of the people the book examines closely for its thesis is Guardiola. The way Soccernomics tells the story, under the dictatorship of Franco, Spain was a closed country, and Spanish football went into a steep decline. That isolation began to end during the last years of Franco’s life, and in 1973, when Spain began to allow foreign players to play in the country again, FC Barcelona bought the Dutch player Johann Cruyff. The book quotes an ‘elderly Barca director’ saying "A Dutchman in the Nou Camp! What’s the world coming to? This is pure madness".

Barcelona also hired a Dutch manager, who, together with Cruyff, introduced the Dutch idea of ‘Total Football’ to Barcelona. Much later, in 1988, Cruyff came back to Barcelona as their coach. He was given a free reign, and he turned the club upside down, changing everything from their academy system, their youth teams, all the way up to the senior team.

Cruyff personally went to youth games. He spotted a thin boy there who passed the ball the way Cruyff liked it; the Dutch manager pulled him out of the game and put him in the senior team. The boy was Guardiola. Guardiola played for a decade in Barcelona’s first team and absorbed everything that Cruyff had to teach.

In 2008, Guardiola became the manager of Barcelona and made them the world’s most invincible team, using the knowledge passed down to him by Cruyff as a platform to build on. He then took that philosophy to Bayern Munich. Now, he has transformed Manchester City. A Dutchman begins a revolution, a Spaniard picks up from it and builds on it in Spain, before taking it to Germany, and then to England. That’s the ‘knowledge network’ at work.

It’s not just restricted to Europe. African, South American and now even Asian countries are tapping into that knowledge network, proactively sending their most promising footballers to European clubs at a young age. That’s the model to follow.

Rudraneil Sengupta is the author of Enter The Dangal: Travels through India's Wrestling landscape. Views expressed are personal