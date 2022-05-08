Ons Jabeur: Tunisian creates history with first WTA 1000 title in Madrid

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur became the first African player to win a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 event. She is also the first Arab player to break into the world's top 10.

The 27-year-old says she is hungry for more success after she claimed the biggest title of her career thanks to a 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 victory over American Jessica Pegula on Saturday in Madrid.

It is Jabeur's second career title after winning in Birmingham in 2021. She is set to return to her career-high ranking of number seven in the world on Monday.

"I honestly still can't believe it. I went through a roller coaster of emotions during the past few days, just after the semi-final. I was really stressed trying to breathe," said Ons Jabeur, who had won just one of her previous five WTA finals.

"I really didn't want to get disappointed again. I thought my heart was going out of my chest today. I'm very happy and trying to realise that I won today really."

Pegula had to save four break points in her opening two service games before she upped the pressure on the Jabeur serve to break for 3-1.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns the ball to US Jessica Pegula during their 2022 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament women's singles final match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 7, 2022.

The Tunisian struck back in game seven, finding her range on the return and was soon on level terms with Pegula.

Jabeur faced a set point in an error-strewn 10th game but weathered the storm to hold then broke Jessica Pegula to love using a signature drop shot return. The world number 10 closed out the set on the 54-minute mark.

Pegula was in trouble at the start of the second set, but she swatted away three break points and it was her turn to attack as she swept the next six games in under 30 minutes.

US Jessica Pegula serves the ball to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their 2022 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament women's singles final match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 7, 2022.

The first three games of the decider went against serve until Jabeur finally consolidated a break to inch ahead 3-1. The 27-year-old doubled her advantage and fell to her knees when she wrapped up a milestone victory.

(With inputs from AFP)