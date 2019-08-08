App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Online gaming platform BalleBaazi expands its game portfolio, launches Fantasy Kabaddi

Ballebaazi currently offers leagues and tournaments for cricket and kabaddi with football soon to be added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online gaming platform BalleBaazi has expanded its game portfolio by foraying into a new sports category.

The platform today launched Fantasy Kabaddi that will allow gaming enthusiasts to create their own kabaddi squad.

Ballebaazi currently offers leagues and tournaments for cricket and kabaddi and football will soon be added.

“We also offer 'Batting Fantasy' and 'Bowling Fantasy' in cricket that allow users to pick smaller, more specialised teams,” said Saurabh Chopra, CEO and Co-founder, BalleBaazi.com.

Ask Chopra why the focus on kabaddi, he says that “professional kabaddi is fast-paced, intense, and dynamic.”

BalleBaazi, which claims to have around a million users per month engaging on the platform is likely to get a significant boost thanks to the addition of the new game of kabaddi.

Experts say that an ongoing popular event leads to a spike in performance of simulation events.

Currently, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is gaining a lot of traction amid sports enthusiasts. Television viewership data shows that matches between teams like U Mumba and UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba are among the most-watched programmes on sports channels.

BalleBaazi earlier this week had raised $4 million from two private equity funds based out of Singapore and Delhi, in series A round.

The company had said that the funds raised will be used to expand to newer markets and introduce more games.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 09:42 pm

tags #Sports

