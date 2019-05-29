App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball | These four teams are the biggest threats to India's World Cup charge

Listen to four cricket fans as they talk about the teams to look out for in the championship.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The 2019 Cricket World Cup is almost here. The first ball is of the tournament is now only hours away.

On the fourth episode of On The Ball, cricket fans Prakhar Sachdeo, Nachiket Deuskar, Pranav Nair and Dustin Yarde get together and discuss why they feel England, West Indies, New Zealand and South Africa are the four teams to watch out for in this edition of cricket world cup.

Listen in as these cricket geeks dig deep into the four teams.
First Published on May 29, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #On The Ball podcast #Podcast

