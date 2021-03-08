English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

On International Women’s Day, ICC announces new Women's T20 Champions Cup

The new Women’s T20 Champions Cup, which will be held from 2027 onwards, will have six teams.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Jhulan Goswami celebrates after England's Sarah Taylor is caught by Sushma Verma Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX3CKS5

Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Jhulan Goswami celebrates after England's Sarah Taylor is caught by Sushma Verma Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX3CKS5

On International Women’s Day 2021, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that women’s cricket events would be extended after the 2023 cycle.

The announcement comes a year after the resounding success of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, which became the most watched women’s cricket event.

Starting with the 2026 edition, the T20 World Cup will have 12 teams instead of 10, ICC said, adding that ODI World Cup will also be expanded from eight teams to 10 starting 2029.

The new Women’s T20 Champions Cup, which will be held from 2027 onwards, will have six teams, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, the 2024 T20 World Cup will be played with 10 teams and the next two ODI World Cups will also be played with eight teams.

Close

Related stories

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “We have been building momentum around the women’s game for the last four years investing in global broadcast coverage and marketing to drive fan engagement…. The results speak for themselves with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 attracting record numbers, 1.1 billion video views....”

He added that the decision to expand the women’s events lets ICC give greater opportunities to member countries to compete on a global stage.

Sawhney said: “I am sure these initiatives will go a long way in helping us achieve our strategic goal of continuing to build strength and depth in the women's game.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #International Cricket Council (ICC) #International Women's Day #Sports #Women's Cricket
first published: Mar 8, 2021 03:54 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.