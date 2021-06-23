Olympics: Tokyo 2020 bans alcoholic beverages at venues

A view of the Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform with the Rainbow Bridge in the background in preparation for the event (Image: Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski)

Alcoholic beverages will be banned at the Olympics, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Wednesday, adding that the decision was made in the interest of removing the public's concern over a "safe and secure" Games.

In a news conference, Hashimoto said Games sponsor Asahi Breweries had agreed with the organisers' decision.