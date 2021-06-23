MARKET NEWS

Olympics: Tokyo 2020 bans alcoholic beverages at venues

Reuters
June 23, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
A view of the Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform with the Rainbow Bridge in the background in preparation for the event (Image: Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski)

Alcoholic beverages will be banned at the Olympics, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Wednesday, adding that the decision was made in the interest of removing the public's concern over a "safe and secure" Games.

In a news conference, Hashimoto said Games sponsor Asahi Breweries had agreed with the organisers' decision.
Reuters
TAGS: #alcohol #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #World News
